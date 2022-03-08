Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kyle Walker was shown a straight red card after kicking RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is still "so angry" with Kyle Walker following the defender's red card at RB Leipzig three months ago.

Walker was dismissed in the 2-1 defeat in his side's final Champions League group-stage fixture on 7 December.

City had already qualified for the last 16 when Walker's 82nd-minute kick at Andre Silva incurred a three-match ban.

"When a player does a stupid thing, he deserves to be banned for three games," Guardiola said.

"I'm not so kind to Kyle in this kind of action," the Spaniard added. "I'm still so angry with him."

According to Guardiola, who did not agree with the club's decision to appeal against Walker's ban, City have just 14 players available for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The depleted Premier League leaders are, however, 5-0 up after the first leg in Portugal in February.

"It's not necessary to discuss [it] with him. Kyle is so important for us, you saw the game he played against [Manchester] United, but in Leipzig when we had already qualified, 80 minutes in and he made this kind of action? He deserves the three games," Guardiola said.

"The club appealed but I did not agree. They had to do it because in other similar cases it was just two games [but] he deserved it. Hopefully he learns for the future."