Karim Benzema scored a superb second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid produced a stirring fightback at a raucous Bernabeu to reach the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Paris St-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe's first-half goal had given PSG a deserved two-goal aggregate lead and looked to have put Mauricio Pochettino's side well on course for the last eight.
However, a mistake by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma proved the catalyst for a dramatic recovery with Benzema turning home after the Italian dawdled in possession.
Luka Modric's driving run and intricate pass made Benzema's second as he levelled the tie against a clearly panicked PSG, and as the visitors attempted to regroup the 34-year-old drove a low effort into the bottom right corner seconds after the restart to settle the tie.
Until Donnarumma's error PSG had been in complete control.
Marco Verratti was slick and dominant in midfield, while Neymar and Lionel Messi worked themselves into some dangerous positions as the hosts struggled to contain their more fluent opponents.
Mbappe in particular was electric, racing on to a pass from Neymar to open the scoring against the side he has been heavily tipped to join in the summer when his contract at PSG expires.
Either side of that the 23-year-old tormented the Real defence, twice having goals correctly disallowed for offside but showing his predatory instincts nonetheless.
A surge of acceleration also saw him burst past Real's Eder Militao and only a brilliant covering challenge from David Alaba prevented him from adding to his tally.
Mbappe's influence was such that he received warm applause from the home support as he got up after appearing to be hurt in a tackle, but the real damage to his and PSG's long-standing aspirations in the competition were still to come.
PSG suffer another painful exit
Benzema's 17-minute treble ensured PSG suffered another painful elimination from a competition that has become an obsession since they moved into Qatari ownership in 2011.
And after reaching the final and semi-finals in consecutive seasons this feels like a considerable backwards step for a squad that has been expensively assembled but remains prone to monumental collapses in this competition.
While PSG are runaway leaders in Ligue 1 and have been crowned French champions in seven of the past nine seasons, domestic success is not the barometer Pochettino will be judged by come the end of the season.
And alarmingly the Argentine and his stunned players were unable to provide any adequate response once the tide had turned in this contest.
Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria were only introduced once the Parisiens were chasing the game, and aside from a late Messi free-kick which dipped just over, they were unable to conjure a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity as they meekly exited the tournament.
Player of the match
BenzemaKarim Benzema
Real Madrid
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBenzemaAverage rating
8.92
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number20Player nameVinícius JúniorAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number25Player nameCamavingaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number21Player nameRodrygoAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number8Player nameKroosAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number17Player nameLucas VázquezAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number4Player nameAlabaAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number15Player nameValverdeAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number11Player nameAsensioAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number3Player nameEder MilitãoAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number2Player nameCarvajalAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number6Player nameNachoAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
6.07
Paris Saint Germain
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMbappéAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number30Player nameMessiAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number6Player nameVerrattiAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number10Player nameNeymarAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number2Player nameHakimiAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number25Player nameNuno MendesAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number15Player nameDanilo PereiraAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number8Player nameParedesAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number5Player nameMarquinhosAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number3Player nameKimpembeAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number50Player nameG DonnarummaAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number23Player nameDraxlerAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number11Player nameDi MaríaAverage rating
3.60
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVázquezat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 6NachoBooked at 43mins
- 15Valverde
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 57'minutes
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 57'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G DonnarummaBooked at 61mins
- 2HakimiBooked at 81minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 88'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 83mins
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 15DaniloSubstituted forDi Maríaat 80'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGueyeat 71'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 59,895
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
It will be Mr Erik Ten Haag God willing.
Neymar - most overrated player in last 20 years.
Doing a PSG:
-To completely mess it up when you are in a position of strength.
-To shoot yourself in the foot because you think its so boring and you need something to do.
-To buy the best attack and the worst defense.
And they said Thiago Silva wasn’t good enough anymore and gave him away plus sacked Thomas Tuchel – priceless!
Well done Los Blancos – a great game for a neutral. Modric magnificent!