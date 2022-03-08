Real Madrid v Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner in the first leg for PSG and has been involved in 18 goals in his last 13 Champions League appearances

Kylian Mbappe is in Paris St-Germain's squad for the second leg of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 tie at Real Madrid despite nursing a foot injury.

Mbappe could play despite a knock in training but Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of facing his former employer as PSG look to defend a 1-0 lead.

Casemiro misses out through suspension for Real and fellow midfielder Toni Kroos (hamstring) is also a doubt.

Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde may start in their place.

The absence of the vastly experienced Kroos, who helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014, would come as a blow to Real as they seek to put in an improved performance compared to the first leg.

Speaking about the 32-year-old's potential involvement and his own hopes for the tie, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "If I think he is at 100% he will play. If he is at 95%, he won't."

"We were not able to play how we wanted [in the first leg] and what we suffered from the most was the pressure from PSG.

"We are convinced that the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG. We saw the best version of PSG in Paris. I wish to see the best version of Real Madrid on Wednesday."