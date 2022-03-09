Match ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite being held at home by a Sporting Lisbon side who were intent on damage limitation.
City's stunning 5-0 win in last month's first leg in Lisbon had already effectively settled this tie, and it was clear from the outset that the Portuguese did not entertain any hope of an unlikely comeback.
They packed their defence, perhaps wary of suffering another damaging defeat, leaving Pep Guardiola's side in total control of possession but struggling to carve out meaningful chances.
Raheem Sterling wasted City's best opportunity before the break when he ran on to Phil Foden's pass and tried to dink the ball over Antonio Adan but did not get enough height on his shot.
Gabriel Jesus did find the net for the home side at the start of the second half but a VAR review ruled he was offside from Riyad Mahrez's pass and the goal was disallowed.
Despite being unable to make the breakthrough, City remained completely comfortable and Guardiola was relaxed enough to bring on third-choice keeper Scott Carson for Ederson with 20 minutes remaining.
The 36-year-old, making his first appearance of the season, was quickly called into action to deny Paulinho from close range, bringing chants of 'England's number one' from the delighted City fans.
City are into the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season, and will find out their opponents in the last eight on 18 March.
More to follow.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number56Player nameCJ Egan-RileyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.93
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number33Player nameCarsonAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number79Player nameMbeteAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number87Player nameMcAteeAverage rating
6.42
Sporting Lisbon
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAdánAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number13Player nameLuís NetoAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number4Player nameCoatesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number25Player nameGonçalo InácioAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number24Player namePorroAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number7Player nameBruno TabataAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number15Player nameUgarteAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameMatheus ReisAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number17Player nameSarabiaAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number21Player namePaulinhoAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number9Player nameSlimaniAverage rating
6.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameFeddalAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number11Player nameNuno SantosAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number23Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number47Player nameRicardo EsgaioAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number91Player nameRodrigo RibeiroAverage rating
6.40
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31EdersonSubstituted forCarsonat 73'minutes
- 56Egan-Riley
- 5Stones
- 14LaporteSubstituted forMbeteat 84'minutes
- 11Zinchenko
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMahrezat 45'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 39mins
- 47FodenSubstituted forMcAteeat 45'minutes
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 10Grealish
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 37Kayky
- 48Delap
- 53Edozie
- 79Mbete
- 84Slicker
- 87McAtee
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 13Novo NetoSubstituted forFeddalat 89'minutes
- 4Coates
- 25Inácio
- 24PorroSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 78'minutes
- 7Souza Ramos
- 15Ugarte
- 2Reis de Lima
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forEdwardsat 58'minutes
- 21Dias FernandesBooked at 14minsSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 78'minutes
- 9SlimaniBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDuarte Ribeiroat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Feddal
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 16Vinagre
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 23Edwards
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 84Luis Essugo
- 91Duarte Ribeiro
- 95De Palma Veiga
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
- Attendance:
- 51,213
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by John Stones.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rodrigo Ribeiro replaces Islam Slimani.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Zouhair Feddal replaces Luís Neto.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Hand ball by James McAtee (Manchester City).
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Luke Mbete replaces Aymeric Laporte.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gonçalo Inácio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
