Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Man CityManchester City0SportingSporting Lisbon0

Man City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (5-0 agg): Pep Guardiola's side comfortably into last eight with draw

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raheem Sterling sees his shot saved by Antonio Adan
Raheem Sterling had a golden chance to score his 25th Champions League goal before half-time, but saw his shot saved by Antonio Adan

Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite being held at home by a Sporting Lisbon side who were intent on damage limitation.

City's stunning 5-0 win in last month's first leg in Lisbon had already effectively settled this tie, and it was clear from the outset that the Portuguese did not entertain any hope of an unlikely comeback.

They packed their defence, perhaps wary of suffering another damaging defeat, leaving Pep Guardiola's side in total control of possession but struggling to carve out meaningful chances.

Raheem Sterling wasted City's best opportunity before the break when he ran on to Phil Foden's pass and tried to dink the ball over Antonio Adan but did not get enough height on his shot.

Gabriel Jesus did find the net for the home side at the start of the second half but a VAR review ruled he was offside from Riyad Mahrez's pass and the goal was disallowed.

Despite being unable to make the breakthrough, City remained completely comfortable and Guardiola was relaxed enough to bring on third-choice keeper Scott Carson for Ederson with 20 minutes remaining.

The 36-year-old, making his first appearance of the season, was quickly called into action to deny Paulinho from close range, bringing chants of 'England's number one' from the delighted City fans.

City are into the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season, and will find out their opponents in the last eight on 18 March.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31EdersonSubstituted forCarsonat 73'minutes
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 5Stones
  • 14LaporteSubstituted forMbeteat 84'minutes
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMahrezat 45'minutes
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 39mins
  • 47FodenSubstituted forMcAteeat 45'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 10Grealish
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 37Kayky
  • 48Delap
  • 53Edozie
  • 79Mbete
  • 84Slicker
  • 87McAtee

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Adán
  • 13Novo NetoSubstituted forFeddalat 89'minutes
  • 4Coates
  • 25Inácio
  • 24PorroSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 78'minutes
  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 15Ugarte
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forEdwardsat 58'minutes
  • 21Dias FernandesBooked at 14minsSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 78'minutes
  • 9SlimaniBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDuarte Ribeiroat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Feddal
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 16Vinagre
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 23Edwards
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 84Luis Essugo
  • 91Duarte Ribeiro
  • 95De Palma Veiga
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler
Attendance:
51,213

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by John Stones.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rodrigo Ribeiro replaces Islam Slimani.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Zouhair Feddal replaces Luís Neto.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by James McAtee (Manchester City).

  16. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Luke Mbete replaces Aymeric Laporte.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gonçalo Inácio.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

