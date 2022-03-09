Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raheem Sterling had a golden chance to score his 25th Champions League goal before half-time, but saw his shot saved by Antonio Adan

Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite being held at home by a Sporting Lisbon side who were intent on damage limitation.

City's stunning 5-0 win in last month's first leg in Lisbon had already effectively settled this tie, and it was clear from the outset that the Portuguese did not entertain any hope of an unlikely comeback.

They packed their defence, perhaps wary of suffering another damaging defeat, leaving Pep Guardiola's side in total control of possession but struggling to carve out meaningful chances.

Raheem Sterling wasted City's best opportunity before the break when he ran on to Phil Foden's pass and tried to dink the ball over Antonio Adan but did not get enough height on his shot.

Gabriel Jesus did find the net for the home side at the start of the second half but a VAR review ruled he was offside from Riyad Mahrez's pass and the goal was disallowed.

Despite being unable to make the breakthrough, City remained completely comfortable and Guardiola was relaxed enough to bring on third-choice keeper Scott Carson for Ederson with 20 minutes remaining.

The 36-year-old, making his first appearance of the season, was quickly called into action to deny Paulinho from close range, bringing chants of 'England's number one' from the delighted City fans.

City are into the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season, and will find out their opponents in the last eight on 18 March.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 56 Egan-Riley 5 Stones 14 Laporte 11 Zinchenko 20 Bernardo Silva 25 Fernandinho 8 Gündogan 9 Gabriel Jesus 47 Foden 7 Sterling 31 Ederson Substituted for Carson at 73' minutes

56 Egan-Riley

5 Stones

14 Laporte Substituted for Mbete at 84' minutes

11 Zinchenko

20 Bernardo Silva Substituted for Mahrez at 45' minutes

25 Fernandinho

8 Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus Booked at 39mins

47 Foden Substituted for McAtee at 45' minutes

7 Sterling Substitutes 10 Grealish

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne

26 Mahrez

33 Carson

37 Kayky

48 Delap

53 Edozie

79 Mbete

84 Slicker

87 McAtee Sporting Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Adán 13 Novo Neto 4 Coates 25 Inácio 24 Porro 7 Souza Ramos 15 Ugarte 2 Reis de Lima 17 Sarabia 21 Dias Fernandes 9 Slimani 1 Adán

13 Novo Neto Substituted for Feddal at 89' minutes

4 Coates

25 Inácio

24 Porro Substituted for de Sousa Esgaio at 78' minutes

7 Souza Ramos

15 Ugarte

2 Reis de Lima

17 Sarabia Substituted for Edwards at 58' minutes

21 Dias Fernandes Booked at 14mins Substituted for Gomes dos Santos at 78' minutes

9 Slimani Booked at 40mins Substituted for Duarte Ribeiro at 89' minutes Substitutes 3 Feddal

11 Gomes dos Santos

16 Vinagre

22 Eusébio Paulo

23 Edwards

31 Neves Virgínia

47 de Sousa Esgaio

84 Luis Essugo

91 Duarte Ribeiro

95 De Palma Veiga Referee: Halil Umut Meler Attendance: 51,213 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Sporting Lisbon 0. Post update Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee. Post update Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sebastián Coates. Post update Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by John Stones. Substitution Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rodrigo Ribeiro replaces Islam Slimani. Substitution Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Zouhair Feddal replaces Luís Neto. Post update Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon). Post update Hand ball by James McAtee (Manchester City). Post update Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon). Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Luke Mbete replaces Aymeric Laporte. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gonçalo Inácio. Post update Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward