Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City have won on all four of the previous occasions that they have hosted Portuguese opponents in European competition

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is short of players for the second leg of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

City go into the game with a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Portugal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko may start for City who are without the suspended Kyle Walker, while Joao Cancelo is ill and Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias are injured.

"We have only 14 players available. We have three defenders so we have to adapt," said Guardiola.

No side has ever recovered from a five-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League. However Guardiola, who guided City to the final last season, insisted that the tie was not over despite his side's commanding advantage.

"Football is unpredictable in many cases - [there] can be red cards, can be distractions or the qualities of the opponent and that's why we will take a top side as much as possible," added Guardiola.

The Spaniard also stressed that he was still angry with Walker for his dismissal in City's final group match against RB Leipzig, the suspension now exacerbating City's selection problems.

However, Guardiola said he would have few concerns about playing Zinchenko if he were needed, despite the Ukraine international having been badly affected by Russia's invasion of his country

"He is ready," said the City boss. "Of course it is not an easy period for him, absolutely not, but I think he will be ready just in case he has to play."

Guardiola also suggested that Kevin de Bruyne, who is one booking away from a suspension, may not start the game for the Blues.