Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Red Star Belgrade, Scotland, Hickey, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was left confused after Red Star Belgrade counterpart Dejan Stankovic appeared to snub a post-match handshake following the Ibrox side's 3-0 win on Thursday. (Record)
Van Bronckhorst says the Europa League last-16 tie with Red Star "isn't over yet" after Rangers' 3-0 first-leg win on Thursday. (Sun)
Van Bronckhorst praises John Lundstram's performance against Red Star. (Record)
And the Dutch manager welcomes the "fair" VAR decisions after Red Star had three goals disallowed for offside and Rangers' opener from the penalty spot came after review of the foul. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is close to a return from the injury that has kept him out since December. (Express)
The Scottish FA are expected to confirm a friendly between Scotland and Poland at Hampden on 24 March, the date freed up by the delayed World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine. (Sun)
Steve Archibald backs Aaron Hickey's stance after the Bologna defender did not appear in the latest Scotland Under-21 squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Archibald encourages young Scottish talent to play outside Scotland. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Robbie Neilson, whose Hearts side face St Mirren in Saturday evening's Scottish Cup quarter-final, is a fan of weekend evening kick-offs. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hearts could be without 11 injured players against St Mirren. (Express)
Joe Newell could return to the Hibernian midfield against Aberdeen next weekend after being out since last month's Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Kelty Hearts sporting director Andrew Barrowman dismisses the notion his club will be like Gretna and insists the Scottish League 2 leaders will be self sufficient next season. (Courier - subscription required)