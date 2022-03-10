Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was left confused after Red Star Belgrade counterpart Dejan Stankovic appeared to snub a post-match handshake following the Ibrox side's 3-0 win on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst says the Europa League last-16 tie with Red Star "isn't over yet" after Rangers' 3-0 first-leg win on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Van Bronckhorst praises John Lundstram's performance against Red Star. (Record) external-link

And the Dutch manager welcomes the "fair" VAR decisions after Red Star had three goals disallowed for offside and Rangers' opener from the penalty spot came after review of the foul. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is close to a return from the injury that has kept him out since December. (Express) external-link

The Scottish FA are expected to confirm a friendly between Scotland and Poland at Hampden on 24 March, the date freed up by the delayed World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine. (Sun) external-link

Steve Archibald backs Aaron Hickey's stance after the Bologna defender did not appear in the latest Scotland Under-21 squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Archibald encourages young Scottish talent to play outside Scotland. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Robbie Neilson, whose Hearts side face St Mirren in Saturday evening's Scottish Cup quarter-final, is a fan of weekend evening kick-offs. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hearts could be without 11 injured players against St Mirren. (Express) external-link

Joe Newell could return to the Hibernian midfield against Aberdeen next weekend after being out since last month's Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link