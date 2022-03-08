Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Arbroath are unbeaten against Kilmarnock so far this season

BBC Scotland will show three more matches involving teams chasing promotion from the Scottish Championship in April.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's home game with Kilmarnock on 15 April will be shown on the channel, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Kilmarnock v Arbroath (22 April) and Raith Rovers v Kilmarnock (29 April) will also be broadcast.

Two games earlier in April had already been announced as live BBC TV games.

Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock (1 April) and Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (8 April) will be shown. All of the live BBC games in April kick off at 19:45 BST.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline v Raith Rovers has been rearranged for 6 April due to Rovers' participation in the Challenge Cup final against Queens on 3 April.

Arbroath top the division, a point above Kilmarnock. Thistle can move to within three points of Killie if they beat Queen of the South on Tuesday evening, after which Partick will still have a game in hand.

Inverness are a point behind Partick and one above Raith Rovers.