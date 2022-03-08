The New Saints close in on Cymru Premier title

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Chris Marriott scored New Saints' winner against Bala Town

The New Saints need only a point to win the Cymru Premier for a 14th time after coming from behind to beat Bala.

Chris Venables gave Bala the lead six minutes before the break after Oliver Shannon had been denied by Paul Harrison.

But Saints levelled with 18 minutes with Venables' error leading to Ryan Brobbel scoring with a smart turn.

Chris Marriott secured victory with a low shot from outside the area with two minutes remaining.

Saints are 26 points clear of second placed Bala and a draw at Penybont on Saturday would be enough to clinch the title for the first time since 2019.