

Rotherham United progressed to the Papa John's Trophy final after a nervy penalty shootout victory against a brave Hartlepool United side.

Pools twice led thanks to calm Joe Grey and Luke Molyneux finishes, but Millers striker Michael Smith powered in two trademark headers to rub out the lead.

After the game went to spot-kicks, both sides missed one apiece in the first five to take the game to sudden death.

Tom Crawford missed for Pools, and Mickel Miller slotted away to win it.

The Millers will play Sutton United in the final at Wembley on 3 April.

While form might have favoured League One leaders Rotherham, having lost just once in their past 11 games before this one, they were given a huge scare by Graeme Lee's side, who have already beaten Blackpool, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday in cup competitions this term.

Fuelled by dreams of a first Wembley appearance, cup fever took over the Suits Direct Stadium, as a full house, a North Sea breeze and a collected approach gave the home side the impetus to take the game to their higher division opponents.

With the wind in their favour they took control, Grey tucking away a curling David Ferguson free-kick to go in front, and only Viktor Johansson's goalkeeping denied them further joy.

Rotherham made changes at key times, notably bringing on attacking talent in Miller and former Limerick forward Chiedozie Ogbene and adding Ollie Rathbone to midfield in a bid to turn things around, and they did.

Big forward Smith met crosses from Dan Barlaser and Ogbene to drag the visitors back level, after a superb finish from Molyneux restored the Pools lead, rolled through Angus MacDonald's legs and in.

Pools keeper Ben Killip was inspired as the visitors chased a winner in normal time, particularly when he beat away a Ogbene finish, while Johansson, nicknamed the Viking, made a big save from Molyneux that Omar Bogle could not turn home on the rebound.

Penalties were always going to leave someone rueing their fortunes, and for Pools it was Crawford, whose skied shot was a second miss after Molyneux had already seen his kick saved.

Miller made no mistake with the deciding kick, prompting celebrations for those in red and white, but for Pools it was so near, so far as the cup dream ends and the crowd drifted away.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee told BBC Tees:

"You couldn't not enjoy the game. You're nervous and focused on what the lads are doing, but the effort against a top team in League One is immense. They stuck to everything we thought we had to do to stop them playing, but they keep going and are effective.

"We created chances, scored goals, and performance-wise we have to take so much from that. We matched them at times, we had to dig in. When it got to 4-3 and we scored the penalty I thought we were through. I didn't look. I was waiting for the response from the fans and there was an 'oooh' so I guess Ben was close.

"The lads took the responsibility and stepped up to take the penalties, which is something I never did as a player, so I had no problems or worries with the missed penalties. We can't dwell on it, we have to look at the positives."

Rotherham boss Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's pretty amazing. I said to the players at the hotel before the game 'do it for your families, do it for your mum who drove you to training every day for 10 years or whatever'.

"It's a nice way to give something back to the people who love you. They don't know it yet because they're young men but when they're older and have kids of their own they'll realise how important it is.

"I said if we're going to lose, give it everything. I know we made eight changes, but we had to do that. The subs came on and made an impact and I'm really pleased.

"The conditions had an effect but our better players imposed themselves on the game in the second half."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16ByrneBooked at 32mins
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 12GreySubstituted forCarverat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 11Carver
  • 14Holohan
  • 18Smith
  • 21Fletcher
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 31Bilokapic

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-GreenBooked at 40mins
  • 6WoodBooked at 23minsSubstituted forIhiekweat 45'minutes
  • 21MacDonaldBooked at 90mins
  • 4Barlaser
  • 7Osei-TutuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFergusonat 90+6'minutes
  • 16LindsaySubstituted forMillerat 34'minutes
  • 22OdoffinSubstituted forRathboneat 45'minutes
  • 15BolaSubstituted forOgbeneat 61'minutes
  • 8Wiles
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Miller
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Rathbone
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
7,542

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away13

