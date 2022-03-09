EFL Trophy - Semi-finals
HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle32107348
2Hartlepool31206516
3Everton U21310213-23
4Morecambe301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tranmere33009369
2Oldham310256-13
3Salford310256-13
4Leeds United U213102711-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe33006069
2Wigan31112204
3Shrewsbury310234-13
4Wolverhampton Wanderers U21301216-52

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton330010379
2Port Vale32018356
3Rochdale31024403
4Liverpool U213003113-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham3300151149
2Doncaster320159-46
3Manchester City U21310247-33
4Scunthorpe3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland32105327
2Lincoln City32017436
3Manchester United U2131026513
4Bradford301217-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington321011388
2Fleetwood32018626
3Barrow311145-14
4Leicester City U213003110-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33009189
2Harrogate32015506
3Mansfield31028803
4Newcastle United U213003311-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich31113215
2Colchester31111104
3West Ham United U2132014223
4Gillingham310214-33

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United33006069
2Portsmouth310267-13
3Wimbledon310256-13
4Crystal Palace U21310226-43

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa U21330011569
2MK Dons32016606
3Burton31028623
4Wycombe3003210-80

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green31205326
2Walsall311123-15
3Brighton and Hove Albion U2131114404
4Northampton302134-13

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter31208626
2Chelsea U2131203216
3Bristol Rovers310267-13
4Cheltenham302124-23

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon33006249
2Arsenal U2131116604
3Newport31025503
4Plymouth301226-42

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33006069
2Charlton320110376
3Southampton U2131025503
4Crawley3003114-130

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32015236
2Stevenage32016516
3Tottenham Hotspur U21310267-13
4Oxford Utd310258-33
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport