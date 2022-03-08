Last updated on .From the section Everton

Gordon Lee managed Port Vale before moving on to Everton later in his career

Former Everton manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87.

Lee was in charge of the Liverpudlian side from 1977 to 1981, taking them to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the First Division.

The former Shrewsbury Town player also managed Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers.

"Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity," Kevin Ratcliffe, who was handed his Everton debut by Lee, told the club's website.

The former captain added: "I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

"He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one."

During his playing career as a defender, Lee had 11 years at Aston Villa before moving to Shrewsbury.

Everton have said they are "deeply saddened" by his death, while Newcastle added that their thoughts are with Lee's loved ones.

Graeme Sharp, who was signed by Lee at Everton, was also among those to share his condolences, saying: "Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life.

"I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family."