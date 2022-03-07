O'Nien humbled by award

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien feels opening up about his struggles during injury has helped him cope with the emotional and psychological challenges.

The 27-year-old needed shoulder surgery which has ruled him out since November and has been in rehabilitation.

He detailed his frustrations and insecurities in a social media post, external-link and said the feedback was uplifting.

"Social media shows the grass is always greener, I wanted to show the other side," O'Nien told BBC Look North.

"I've a little one, I've got to be a role model to her. I've got to be open and honest with her as she grows up, and it's important to be open and honest with the generation coming through so they see both sides of the story.

"People who are going through struggles too can connect with me and see that it is normal.

"It's showing them that they can get through it and there are better days ahead. I've been blown away by how many people have got in touch and it's helped. I'm glad I could help one person."

After months of solo rehabilitation away from the first-team picture, the Hemel Hempstead-born utility player has finally been reintroduced into the group, and is positive about the weeks ahead as Sunderland bid to clinch a place in the League One play-offs.

The Black Cats are currently seventh in the table, one point off a play-off spot, with 10 games remaining.

"Fitness is good, I've had a pre-season with my little one - chasing her around the house," he continued.

"I've been back amongst the team which has been great, you miss that camaraderie, and I've been training full contact for the past week or so.

"I travelled to Charlton, the gaffer wanted me back amongst it to get a feel for it, we've got about 10 games to go so it's a good time to come back."