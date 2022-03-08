Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland beat Ukraine in last April's play-off to reach the country's first ever major finals

Northern Ireland women's football has received a £100,000 funding boost in an announcement by the Executive's Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The news came on International Women's Day in a year which will see the Northern Ireland team play in the country's first major women's finals.

Ms Hargey said the funds would "promote female sport through football".

The minister said that must be a "lasting legacy" to the international women's team Euro 2022 qualification.

"I am delighted that on International Women's Day I can announce financial support for women's football," said the minister.

"This will help to ensure that initiatives are undertaken that will encourage young girls, the disabled and those from socially deprived areas to get involved in sport.

"The initiatives will provide access to players, coaching sessions and to the games all of which are recognised as important when it comes to encouraging those from under-represented groups to get active and to take up a sport, regardless of their ability."

The minister added: "Maximising exposure of women's sport and the players, who are role models to our young girls, will help promote participation in the years to come."

The Irish FA's director for women's football Angela Platt said the funding would make a significant difference.

"On behalf of the association, and every young girl, and boy, dreaming of pulling on that famous green jersey, I would like to thank Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Department for Communities for their support," said the Irish FA women's football director.

"We have an important job in encouraging more women and girls into participating in football, at all levels, right across the country.

"This funding will help us amplify this by widening out our ambassador programme of players visiting schools, clubs, grassroots and community settings, increase our fan engagement levels, plus further building our capacity of volunteers to support the delivery of programmes for girls and women's football.

"We all know how pivotal 2022 will be for the women and girls game and this partnership will help us maximise this real spike of interest in the women and girls game even further."