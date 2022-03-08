Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with Russia following the country's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The move will take effect immediately, meaning Thursday's four matches will not be shown in the country.

The matter took only 15 minutes of a four-hour meeting of all 20 clubs in London on Tuesday to agree.

The English top flight also says it will donate £1m to support the people of Ukraine.

In a separate move, the Football Association has also suspended its deal with Russia.

That means none of this month's FA Cup quarter-final matches will be shown.

The Premier League says it condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that its clubs have unanimously agreed the move.

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted," the Premier League said in a statement.

More to follow.