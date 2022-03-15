National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Roots Hall

Southend United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport31214662273567
2Chesterfield331712459332663
3Wrexham31187656302661
4Halifax30186647232460
5Boreham Wood29169440221857
6Solihull Moors311510652322055
7Grimsby321741148311755
8Notts County31159757372054
9Bromley29157745331252
10Dag & Red311541256411549
11Torquay32138114846247
12Southend31128113541-644
13Altrincham33117155254-240
14Yeovil32109132835-739
15Wealdstone32108143648-1238
16Woking33114184448-437
17Eastleigh32107153348-1537
18Barnet3198144056-1635
19Maidenhead United3298153555-2035
20Aldershot3187163350-1731
21Weymouth3357213264-3222
22King's Lynn3246222962-3318
23Dover3215262374-51-4
