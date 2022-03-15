Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

