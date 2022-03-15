Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1ReadingReading1

Bournemouth 1-1 Reading: Tom Ince equaliser dents Cherries promotion push

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments55

Tom Ince
Tom Ince scored his first goal for Reading since joining on loan from Stoke in January - and his sixth goal of the season

Tom Ince boosted Reading's survival hopes with a late equaliser at promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

Ince, son of Royals' interim manager Paul Ince, latched onto a loose ball following Ovie Ejaria's half-cleared corner to fire home with seven minutes left.

Dominic Solanke had opened the scoring in the eighth minute, slotting home his 22nd Championship goal of the season after good build-up play between Jordan Zemura and Jefferson Lerma.

The win left Reading two points clear of the relegation zone after rivals Barnsley cut the gap with a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Meanwhile, second-placed Bournemouth closed the gap on Fulham to 11 points, with two games in hand, after the leaders lost at West Brom.

The Cherries, who moved three points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, having also played two games fewer, dominated from the off and were only denied a second goal through several key saves from Reading keeper Orjan Nyland.

The Royals were second-best for much of proceedings, but had a big chance to level earlier in the first half when Lucas Joao met Ince's cross only to see his effort blocked by home keeper Mark Travers.

Ince, who had been a bright spark for the visitors throughout, did equalise and end his side's three-match losing run.

Reading face fourth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, while Bournemouth head to promotion rivals Huddersfield on the same day.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a frustrating day to be honest - we lacked a sharpness about us tonight. I thought we looked on edge.

"We scored a lovely early goal, but after that we looked off it, things were difficult. This is not how I expected us to come out today, it's certainly something we need to look at.

"On the run of play, they were worthy of their goal in all honesty."

Reading boss Paul Ince told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The whole 90 minutes, apart from the goal, we were the better team.

"They are a good side and we got caught with the ball for their goal. But our response was good and in the first half we were the more dominant side.

"In the second half we were by far the best side. I'm actually standing here disappointed we didn't win it."

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 8LermaBooked at 90mins
  • 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 76'minutes
  • 14CantwellBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 3Laird
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 9Ince
  • 28LaurentBooked at 33mins
  • 14EjariaSubstituted forHoilettat 90+1'minutes
  • 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forMeiteat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Meite
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 23Hoilett
  • 24Dann
  • 33Barker
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamReading
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home21
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Reading 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Reading 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Junior Hoilett replaces Ovie Ejaria.

  5. Booking

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  7. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tom Ince.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Stacey with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Siriki Dembélé replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danny Drinkwater (Reading).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Reading 1. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jordan Zemura.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  20. Post update

    Danny Drinkwater (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 23:16

    To all those that knocked me for stating AFCB were poor against Derby last weekend. Tonight showed you perfectly just how poor AFCB have been in 2022.
    The football is dull, Parker is an absolute clown and I'm beginning to think the players think they're better than they really are.
    The truth is we haven't had a top performance since last November, we've scraped through with many unconvincing wins.

  • Comment posted by Mark O-Cherry, today at 23:13

    AFCB will go up. There will be a few loans coming in so we don't get stuffed week in week out in the EPL Chelsea about to lose their league status. I would rather be an AFCB fan, wouldn't you? We are going up! Well done Reading the better team tonight but you should have taken ALL points right?

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 23:12

    Just steady on ... this point for Bournemouth against what everyone would regard as one of the minnows of the division might prove crucial .. the little clubs are often the hardest to beat!

  • Comment posted by royalboy, today at 22:50

    This is a really poor league. If Bournemouth are the 2nd best team then god help us. I speak as a Reading fan and we are a terrible team that will be relegated come May despite a battling display tonight. I still think with with Bournemouths games in hand they still have enough to go up as it seems no one wants the second place!

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 22:40

    Battling point and could be crucial to survival!

    Good chance Derby might even finish bottom now which would be poetic and deserved

  • Comment posted by Whitehead, today at 22:38

    Obviously, Bournemouth didn't get the same ref they got on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 22:30

    Thought it was a fair result. Bournemouth looked dangerous going forward and defended well as a team, limiting our ability to get near the goal.

    Still, definite penalty on Ejaria, good second half, and really restricted them near our goal in that half.

    Bizarre refereeing performance all round tho. Let the grappling on Joao go unpunished, missed a corner, but gave silly fouls to us all night.

  • Comment posted by CASABLANCA, today at 22:28

    Bournemouth are a team of posers.
    Reading stuck to a plan. Promotion? Straight back down with this team. Town will demolish them on form this Sat. UTT!

    • Reply posted by ash , today at 23:16

      ash replied:
      Could be right - as Fulham showed, the big teams like Bournemouth won't always beat your Peterborough's or Readings or Huddersfield's that don't ever get headlines and aren't ever considered glamorous.

  • Comment posted by ron, today at 22:23

    Parker's tactics fail again. What a surprise.

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 22:19

    Parkerball could kill off AFCB’s top two quest…

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 22:42

      steve replied:
      It might not kill our promotion chances but will kill our passion for the game. Up the cherries 🍒

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:18

    Thank goodness for nepotism
    Waylon was in attendance tonight
    Boremouth has 3 Bs boring, beige and bland, somewhere people retire…but Premier League bound
    Reading lost it’s 3 Bs biscuits, bulbs and beer, but could also lose Championship status and soon be playing in little non leaguesque grounds like Dean Court on a weekly basis, so that’s an impetus to stay up.
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by U17533706, today at 22:23

      U17533706 replied:
      You've finally gone insane Waylon. Surely you bet on a home banker?

  • Comment posted by Twoputtpete, today at 22:18

    Well done our old chum, Tom Ince.

  • Comment posted by julian human, today at 22:10

    Great point for the Royals tonight, but some wins need to come quick or it counts for nought

  • Comment posted by ruddyb, today at 22:09

    For most of the season, this is how Bournemouth do it. Really tight games with nothing in it. Top teams or bottom teams doesn't seem to make a difference. All tight and edgy stuff. Good for the neutral, but finger biting for supporters. On this form they will get auto promotion or be in the play-offs due to a goal in the last ten minutes of the last game. Painful

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 23:10

      Tim replied:
      As a Cherries fan it's the kind of football that makes you want to vomit your dinner all over the living room floor

  • Comment posted by Lpool6XI, today at 22:07

    Paul Ince will take you to the promised land; sarcasm, UTP!

  • Comment posted by Boessli, today at 22:06

    I'm an optimist, but that wasn't particularly inspiring tonight. Seem happy to sit on a 1-0 lead, and Reading deserved their equaliser. 11 games to go, still plenty of time, don't balls it up boys.

  • Comment posted by OldenoughtorememberTedMacDougall, today at 22:05

    Not good enough, hasn't been good enough for weeks now. So disappointing.

    • Reply posted by Edward How, today at 22:29

      Edward How replied:
      Let’s be honest. It hasn’t been good enough since match 15 when we won at Reading and were still unbeaten. Then came PNE defeat and it’s been mid table form ever since. We are pretty lucky to be in such a good position but we have some really tough away games starting Sat. Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 22:05

    A good point for Reading, 2 dropped Bournemouth will say.

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 22:01

    URZZZZ

  • Comment posted by ianks, today at 22:00

    Good result for Town. Bournemouth on the wobble UTT

    • Reply posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 22:04

      thevoiceofreason replied:
      Tough match tomorrow night mate. Whatever happens this season now it's been a belter though.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5QPR361781152421059
6Middlesbrough37178124840859
7Sheff Utd361691150401057
8Luton36169114941857
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool36149134241151
14Preston371215104040051
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Birmingham381011174258-1641
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport