Tom Ince scored his first goal for Reading since joining on loan from Stoke in January - and his sixth goal of the season

Tom Ince boosted Reading's survival hopes with a late equaliser at promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

Ince, son of Royals' interim manager Paul Ince, latched onto a loose ball following Ovie Ejaria's half-cleared corner to fire home with seven minutes left.

Dominic Solanke had opened the scoring in the eighth minute, slotting home his 22nd Championship goal of the season after good build-up play between Jordan Zemura and Jefferson Lerma.

The win left Reading two points clear of the relegation zone after rivals Barnsley cut the gap with a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Meanwhile, second-placed Bournemouth closed the gap on Fulham to 11 points, with two games in hand, after the leaders lost at West Brom.

The Cherries, who moved three points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, having also played two games fewer, dominated from the off and were only denied a second goal through several key saves from Reading keeper Orjan Nyland.

The Royals were second-best for much of proceedings, but had a big chance to level earlier in the first half when Lucas Joao met Ince's cross only to see his effort blocked by home keeper Mark Travers.

Ince, who had been a bright spark for the visitors throughout, did equalise and end his side's three-match losing run.

Reading face fourth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, while Bournemouth head to promotion rivals Huddersfield on the same day.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a frustrating day to be honest - we lacked a sharpness about us tonight. I thought we looked on edge.

"We scored a lovely early goal, but after that we looked off it, things were difficult. This is not how I expected us to come out today, it's certainly something we need to look at.

"On the run of play, they were worthy of their goal in all honesty."

Reading boss Paul Ince told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The whole 90 minutes, apart from the goal, we were the better team.

"They are a good side and we got caught with the ball for their goal. But our response was good and in the first half we were the more dominant side.

"In the second half we were by far the best side. I'm actually standing here disappointed we didn't win it."