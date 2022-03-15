Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45ReadingReading
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Reading

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 14Cantwell
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Lerma
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 3Laird
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 9Ince
  • 28Laurent
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 11Meite
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 23Hoilett
  • 24Dann
  • 33Barker
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

