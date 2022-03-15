Bournemouth v Reading

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45ReadingReading
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 14Cantwell
- 4L Cook
- 8Lerma
- 10Christie
- 9Solanke
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 3Laird
- 11Marcondes
- 18Lowe
- 22Pearson
- 24Cahill
- 37Dembélé
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nyland
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 15Drinkwater
- 8Rinomhota
- 9Ince
- 28Laurent
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 11Meite
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 22Southwood
- 23Hoilett
- 24Dann
- 33Barker
- 49Abrefa
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.