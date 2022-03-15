West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00FulhamFulham
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|36
|23
|8
|5
|90
|31
|59
|77
|2
|Bournemouth
|34
|19
|8
|7
|55
|30
|25
|65
|3
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|13
|63
|4
|QPR
|36
|17
|8
|11
|52
|42
|10
|59
|5
|Blackburn
|37
|16
|10
|11
|46
|37
|9
|58
|6
|Sheff Utd
|36
|16
|9
|11
|50
|40
|10
|57
|7
|Luton
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|41
|8
|57
|8
|Middlesbrough
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46
|40
|6
|56
|9
|Nottm Forest
|35
|15
|10
|10
|50
|34
|16
|55
|10
|Coventry
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|43
|5
|54
|11
|Millwall
|36
|14
|12
|10
|37
|34
|3
|54
|12
|Blackpool
|36
|14
|9
|13
|42
|41
|1
|51
|13
|Preston
|37
|12
|15
|10
|40
|40
|0
|51
|14
|West Brom
|36
|13
|11
|12
|39
|34
|5
|50
|15
|Stoke
|36
|12
|10
|14
|45
|42
|3
|46
|16
|Swansea
|35
|12
|8
|15
|38
|50
|-12
|44
|17
|Cardiff
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|55
|-12
|43
|18
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|-18
|43
|19
|Birmingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|42
|56
|-14
|41
|20
|Hull
|37
|10
|8
|19
|30
|41
|-11
|38
|21
|Reading
|36
|10
|5
|21
|42
|72
|-30
|29
|22
|Barnsley
|36
|5
|10
|21
|26
|52
|-26
|25
|23
|Derby
|37
|11
|12
|14
|36
|41
|-5
|24
|24
|Peterborough
|36
|5
|8
|23
|27
|72
|-45
|23
