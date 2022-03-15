Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 40Wharton
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Rothwell
  • 10Dolan
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 9Gallagher
  • 13Pears
  • 15Brown
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 23Dack
  • 28Giles

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33Davies
  • 41Cashin
  • 26Buchanan
  • 42Thompson
  • 8Bird
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 11Morrison
  • 10Lawrence
  • 38Knight

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 5Bielik
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 48Plange
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

