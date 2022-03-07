Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Roberts picked up the injury during Saturday's defeat at Leicester

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts' season appears to be over after the club confirmed he has undergone surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The 23-year-old Wales international sustained the injury during Saturday's defeat at Leicester.

Leeds say Roberts will spend the next three months on the sidelines.

He will miss the club's bid to avoid relegation and Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria if it is played later this month.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said the Austria match could be postponed until June after Ukraine requested their semi-final with Scotland be put back following the invasion of their country by Russia.