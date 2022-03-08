Scottish Gossip: Brown, Scotland v Ukraine, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Scott Brown is in talks to terminate his contract at Aberdeen with immediate effect. (Sun)external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown, 36, is close to making the decision to hang up his boots. (Record)external-link

Forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas has joined midfielder Brown in facing a fight to persuade new boss Jim Goodwin he has a future at Aberdeen. (Record)external-link

View more on twitter

Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine is likely to be rearranged for 4 June, with the winner playing Wales or Austria three days later. (Sun)external-link

Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox will not be part of Scotland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 - but Murrayfield will be. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Scotland defender Nathan Patterson still has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard despite being subbed on his debut then left out of the 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Mail on 080322

Four English clubs, including Leicester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Celtic. (SBI Soccer)external-link

Rangers will bank an additional £1.5m if they overcome Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers trio John Lundstram, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are all one booking away from a European suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Courier on 080322

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo "hasn't kicked his own backside" since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations", says former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express)external-link

Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock panicked and sacked him too quickly - but the experience hasn't put him off returning to management. (Sun)external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 080322

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport