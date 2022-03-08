Scottish Gossip: Brown, Scotland v Ukraine, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scott Brown is in talks to terminate his contract at Aberdeen with immediate effect. (Sun)
Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown, 36, is close to making the decision to hang up his boots. (Record)
Forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas has joined midfielder Brown in facing a fight to persuade new boss Jim Goodwin he has a future at Aberdeen. (Record)
Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine is likely to be rearranged for 4 June, with the winner playing Wales or Austria three days later. (Sun)
Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox will not be part of Scotland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 - but Murrayfield will be. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland defender Nathan Patterson still has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard despite being subbed on his debut then left out of the 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun)
Four English clubs, including Leicester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Celtic. (SBI Soccer)
Rangers will bank an additional £1.5m if they overcome Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Rangers trio John Lundstram, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are all one booking away from a European suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo "hasn't kicked his own backside" since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations", says former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express)
Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock panicked and sacked him too quickly - but the experience hasn't put him off returning to management. (Sun)