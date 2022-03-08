Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Brown is in talks to terminate his contract at Aberdeen with immediate effect. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown, 36, is close to making the decision to hang up his boots. (Record) external-link

Forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas has joined midfielder Brown in facing a fight to persuade new boss Jim Goodwin he has a future at Aberdeen. (Record) external-link

Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine is likely to be rearranged for 4 June, with the winner playing Wales or Austria three days later. (Sun) external-link

Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox will not be part of Scotland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 - but Murrayfield will be. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland defender Nathan Patterson still has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard despite being subbed on his debut then left out of the 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun) external-link

Four English clubs, including Leicester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Celtic. (SBI Soccer) external-link

Rangers will bank an additional £1.5m if they overcome Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers trio John Lundstram, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are all one booking away from a European suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo "hasn't kicked his own backside" since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations", says former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express) external-link