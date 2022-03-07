Scottish gossip: Scotland v Ukraine, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers, Red Star Belgrade
Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine is likely to be rearranged for 4 June, with the winner playing Wales or Austria three days later. (Sun)
Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox will not be part of Scotland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 - but Murrayfield will be. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland defender Nathan Patterson still has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard despite being subbed on his debut then left out of the 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun)
Four English clubs, including Leicester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Celtic. (SBI Soccer)
Forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas has joined captain Scott Brown in facing a fight to persuade boss Jim Goodwin he has a future at Aberdeen. (Daily Record)
Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock panicked and sacked him too quickly - but the experience hasn't put him off returning to management. (Sun)
Rangers will bank an additional £1.5m if they overcome Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Rangers trio John Lundstram, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are all one booking away from a European suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo "hasn't kicked his own backside" since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations", says former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express)