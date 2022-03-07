Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Gustavo Hamer has hit eight goals in 74 appearances since his £1.5m move from Dutch side Zwolle in July 2020

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has signed a new contract with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

The 24-year-old Brazil-born Netherlands Under-20 international, had over a season left on his existing deal.

But Hamer, who joined Mark Robins' Sky Blues from Dutch side Zwolle in 2020, is now tied to City until July 2024.

Hamer has mostly been a first-team fixture this season for the Sky Blues, who stand 11th in the Championship, four points shy of a play-off place.

Their next game is at home to play-off rivals Luton Town, who are eighth, three points above Coventry, on Tuesday.