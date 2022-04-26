Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3

Swansea City 3-3 Bournemouth: Cherries fight back from three down to claim point

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Kieffer Moore celebrates his equaliser
Kieffer Moore was making just his second appearance for Bournemouth after breaking his foot in February

Bournemouth moved a point closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League after coming back from 3-0 down to draw at Swansea City.

Two high-class Joel Piroe finishes and Cyrus Christie's drive had put Swansea in control.

Kieffer Moore scored either side of Dominic Solanke's penalty to give Bournemouth a potentially priceless point.

Scott Parker's side stay second with three games remaining this season.

They are three points clear of Nottingham Forest, who also have three games left, with the two clubs meeting at the Vitality Stadium in a week's time.

Huddersfield Town are level on points with Forest, although they only have two fixtures remaining.

Parker will be delighted to have another point on the board given that his side had a mountain to climb after Christie made it 3-0, although Bournemouth were always in a contest in which they created numerous chances.

Swansea, who let slip a three-goal lead for the second time in eight days, stay 14th despite extending their late-season unbeaten run to nine games.

Bournemouth's recent form has been steady rather than spectacular, with just one victory - plus three draws - coming in their five Championship fixtures before this rearranged trip to Wales.

They scored a 98th-minute penalty to salvage a point against Fulham last Saturday, but were on the back foot from the outset against a vibrant Swansea.

The hosts went ahead with the game's first attack of any note, with Michael Obafemi feeding Christie to drive in a cross across which Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers could only divert as far as Piroe. The Dutchman finished emphatically, driving a low volley beyond the helpless Travers.

Just six minutes later Piroe was at it again, collecting possession from Obafemi outside the penalty area and making a half-chance look like a tap-in as he rattled a shot inside the far post to double Swansea's advantage.

Bournemouth did not lie down, and twice threatened at corners as Lewis Cook and then Solanke drew saves from Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Obafemi then flashed a 20-yard drive just over the top before a rapid counter saw Jamal Lowe dance clear in the box only to see his effort pushed around the post by Fisher.

The Jaidon Anthony corner which followed brought another big opportunity, but Jefferson Lerma's header flew across the face and wide.

It was Anthony's turn to miss a golden chance early in the second half as he arrived unmarked at the far post only to shoot straight at Fisher.

Swansea were far more ruthless, bursting forward on the counter to stretch their advantage when Obafemi fed Christie down the right and the on-loan Fulham defender smashed the ball past Travers at the near post despite the angle being against him.

Joel Piroe celebrates alongside Cyrus Christie after putting Swansea in front with an emphatic volley
Joel Piroe celebrates alongside Cyrus Christie after putting Swansea in front with an emphatic volley

Parker rang the changes, with fit-again Moore among those sent on.

The Wales international swiftly scored his first Bournemouth goal in just his second appearance for the club, heading home from point-blank range as the visitors finally made an Anthony corner count.

Bournemouth's second came nine minutes later, Solanke rolling home from the spot after the sliding Ryan Manning was penalised for handling a cross.

And a comeback which always seemed possible was complete when Solanke's header was saved and Moore tapped in the rebound.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

"I'm really proud of the players. For 50 or 55 minutes, I thought they were brilliant. So brave, they caused all sorts of problems for Bournemouth in the first half in particular. They had moments in the first half, but you expect that with the squad they have.

"Ben Cabango coming off is a massive moment for us. We had probably the smallest back there playing against the biggest front three players.

"The penalty is a tough one to take. Kieffer Moore should get sent off in the 73rd minute. I don't like moaning about refereeing decisions, but he's elbowed Flynn [Downes].

"Bournemouth threw everything at it, they just risked it all. The third goal, it's a push on Flynn. These are just clear decisions.

"We should win the game at 3-0 up. But it's a different feeling to Reading, it's not a mentality problem, we're playing a team who are where they are in the league, fighting for everything."

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker:

"Immense spirit, desire, passion - all the words you commonly hear coaches say they want in their team. We showed that in abundance.

"We started very slowly against a very good side and gave them a two-goal start, although saying that we had chances. The game was open.

"Half-time we had to go foot to the floor and be brave. Their third goal came from us pushing. At 3-0 you probably think take your medicine and regroup, reset. but I am very proud of the team. To come back from 3-0 down was massive for us.

"Kieffer Moore was unplayable. I'm delighted for him, we brought him in January and he broke his foot after five minutes. I think it's a bit harsh [to say Moore should have been sent off], to bring it up. I am not going to comment on that to be honest. If Russell feels that way... I'm not sure that was the reason."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 5CabangoSubstituted forSmithat 49'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 3Manning
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 23ChristieBooked at 45mins
  • 17PiroeSubstituted forJosephat 90+7'minutes
  • 13WolfSubstituted forFultonat 82'minutes
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 14Joseph
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 18Hamer
  • 45Congreve
  • 48Cotterill

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 3Laird
  • 2PhillipsBooked at 67mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A SmithSubstituted forBillingat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 8LermaBooked at 84mins
  • 4L Cook
  • 18LoweBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMooreat 62'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forBradyat 65'minutes
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 56mins
  • 9SolankeBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Brady
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 29Billing
  • 37Dembélé
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
17,780

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 3, Bournemouth 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, Bournemouth 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Fisher.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Joseph replaces Joël Piroe.

  6. Booking

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 3, Bournemouth 3. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Solanke with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Jay Fulton replaces Hannes Wolf.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Swansea City 3, Bournemouth 2. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ryan Manning (Swansea City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Comments

Join the conversation

198 comments

  • Comment posted by Elofan, today at 22:00

    Two 3 goal leads lost within 8 days ?? You should not be drawing at home after being 3-0 up totally shocking

    • Reply posted by gleninbloom, today at 22:16

      gleninbloom replied:
      Bmouth are masters of the comeback.

  • Comment posted by DerekS, today at 21:52

    Forest for automatic now.

    • Reply posted by dinsdale, today at 21:58

      dinsdale replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by dinsdale, today at 21:51

    What a come back. Go Boscombe. Up the cherries

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:25

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Nice comeback by the Cherries. But Forest is now just a win behind them, any slip ups and Forest can sneak by them.

  • Comment posted by ruddyb, today at 22:09

    Yes, momentum with Forest and credit to how they've performed since Cooper took over. Whoever wins the Bournemouth/Forest game will probably get the automatic place, but I wouldn't write Bournemouth off yet. If it is Forest who get promotion, then good luck to them in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:32

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      May 3rd will decide who gets the second automatic promotion place.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 21:58

    Wow, well played Bmouth - Swans fan

    Yet another game where we are dropping points and losing from a strong lead. Where has this crept in from?

    • Reply posted by Main lounge tv, today at 22:04

      Main lounge tv replied:
      Thanks Jack 88, we like making difficult for ourselves. ! You did well to make your mark on the game so early !

  • Comment posted by football1st, today at 21:56

    Good fightback Cherries but "squeaky squeaky, were coming for you" TREE MENDOUS

    • Reply posted by gleninbloom, today at 22:01

      gleninbloom replied:
      Can’t see forest beating Bmouth. Bmouth not only have the talent but are a lucky side

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 22:19

    Sounds like a cracking game. You wouldn't have thought that Swansea are 8 unbeaten to listen to the carping of many. 60 + points is a credible return for a club and manager developing on limited resources and a tight budget. Next season looks bright for the boys in white!

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:25

    Two things : 1. Kieffer Moore is back with a bang. 2.Fortress Dean Court is the hardest place in the league to get a win. 3 to go, 2 at home. I still rather be us than Forest. UTCIAD !!

    • Reply posted by Official Qualified Ref, today at 23:07

      Official Qualified Ref replied:
      Forest in pole position now - Dean Court is very quiet at the best of times & the locals wont like Forest coming into Town. Can’t see Bournemouth beating Blackburn, pressure very much on. Looking more & more likely the play offs beckon.

  • Comment posted by Mark Birtles, today at 22:00

    Where’s Ash tonight ? 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by ash , today at 22:22

      ash replied:
      No relation to Gary?
      We are going UP!
      What a comeback!!!
      Momentum is with us, please wear that kit down at Dean Court - embarrassing to notts Forest

  • Comment posted by Nameless, today at 21:59

    Swansea seem really good at throwing away 3 goal leads !

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 21:53

    What is it with Swansea and defending??

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:52

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Cynical foul on our centre half then bring on the giants up front.

  • Comment posted by indiana, today at 21:53

    Swansea are so,so very suspect defensively it’s untrue

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 22:19

    Well played AFC Bournemouth

    • Reply posted by wheresmybrexitbonus, today at 22:27

      wheresmybrexitbonus replied:
      assume you are being sarcastic? 👍

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 22:15

    Hats off to Bournemouth for that come back.
    Exciting finish ahead

    • Reply posted by ash , today at 22:23

      ash replied:
      Thank you - hope you guys stay up always great rivalry with us unlike Forest - stuck in the past ...

  • Comment posted by Matt73, today at 22:15

    Poor from Swans again, throwing away big leads against Reading and now Bournemouth, thats why they are mid table. Credit to Bournemouth who are a good side but Swans have plenty of goals in them but poor defensively

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:38

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Great foul be Bournemouth to force out centre back off injured. After that they brought on all the big guys.

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 22:03

    Ash has drowned himself in his tears 😂

    • Reply posted by ash , today at 22:19

      ash replied:
      3-0 down to finish 3-3!
      All the Sports News leads with us - not you ... Fulham laid down to have their tummy tickled - we won't next Tuesday ...UTCIAD

  • Comment posted by Max G, today at 22:02

    Well done for the comeback Bournemouth. Our game against your lot a week on Tuesday is going to be tense.

    That's assuming we don't slip up on Saturday of course.

    Not sure my nerves can take much more of this!

    • Reply posted by dinsdale, today at 22:16

      dinsdale replied:
      Know what you mean

  • Comment posted by Mrs Poppy, today at 22:00

    No Ash on here this evening? You were full of it bashing Forest at the weekend and how they’d get battered by Fulham!

    • Reply posted by wheresmybrexitbonus, today at 22:08

      wheresmybrexitbonus replied:
      Very quiet aren't they 🥳😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Main lounge tv, today at 21:58

    As I have said before, master manager Mr Parker has planned this result, expertly choreographed to lull teams to think we have lost the plot. Watch out for the next game !

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:49

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Master class indeed get one of players to cynically put Cabango out of the game then bring on the giants up front.

  • Comment posted by DerptyDerp, today at 21:57

    Good job Swansea, just remember to only play for 58 minutes in your next match as well.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham44269999396087
2Bournemouth432213869393079
3Nottm Forest4322101167373076
4Huddersfield4421131060461476
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Blackburn4418121457461166
8Millwall441715125044666
9Middlesbrough431810155345864
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea441613155762-561
15Blackpool441612165451360
16Preston441416144554-958
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff43147224865-1749
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley44612263266-3430
View full Championship table

