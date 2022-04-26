Last updated on .From the section Championship

Kieffer Moore was making just his second appearance for Bournemouth after breaking his foot in February

Bournemouth moved a point closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League after coming back from 3-0 down to draw at Swansea City.

Two high-class Joel Piroe finishes and Cyrus Christie's drive had put Swansea in control.

Kieffer Moore scored either side of Dominic Solanke's penalty to give Bournemouth a potentially priceless point.

Scott Parker's side stay second with three games remaining this season.

They are three points clear of Nottingham Forest, who also have three games left, with the two clubs meeting at the Vitality Stadium in a week's time.

Huddersfield Town are level on points with Forest, although they only have two fixtures remaining.

Parker will be delighted to have another point on the board given that his side had a mountain to climb after Christie made it 3-0, although Bournemouth were always in a contest in which they created numerous chances.

Swansea, who let slip a three-goal lead for the second time in eight days, stay 14th despite extending their late-season unbeaten run to nine games.

Bournemouth's recent form has been steady rather than spectacular, with just one victory - plus three draws - coming in their five Championship fixtures before this rearranged trip to Wales.

They scored a 98th-minute penalty to salvage a point against Fulham last Saturday, but were on the back foot from the outset against a vibrant Swansea.

The hosts went ahead with the game's first attack of any note, with Michael Obafemi feeding Christie to drive in a cross across which Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers could only divert as far as Piroe. The Dutchman finished emphatically, driving a low volley beyond the helpless Travers.

Just six minutes later Piroe was at it again, collecting possession from Obafemi outside the penalty area and making a half-chance look like a tap-in as he rattled a shot inside the far post to double Swansea's advantage.

Bournemouth did not lie down, and twice threatened at corners as Lewis Cook and then Solanke drew saves from Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Obafemi then flashed a 20-yard drive just over the top before a rapid counter saw Jamal Lowe dance clear in the box only to see his effort pushed around the post by Fisher.

The Jaidon Anthony corner which followed brought another big opportunity, but Jefferson Lerma's header flew across the face and wide.

It was Anthony's turn to miss a golden chance early in the second half as he arrived unmarked at the far post only to shoot straight at Fisher.

Swansea were far more ruthless, bursting forward on the counter to stretch their advantage when Obafemi fed Christie down the right and the on-loan Fulham defender smashed the ball past Travers at the near post despite the angle being against him.

Joel Piroe celebrates alongside Cyrus Christie after putting Swansea in front with an emphatic volley

Parker rang the changes, with fit-again Moore among those sent on.

The Wales international swiftly scored his first Bournemouth goal in just his second appearance for the club, heading home from point-blank range as the visitors finally made an Anthony corner count.

Bournemouth's second came nine minutes later, Solanke rolling home from the spot after the sliding Ryan Manning was penalised for handling a cross.

And a comeback which always seemed possible was complete when Solanke's header was saved and Moore tapped in the rebound.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

"I'm really proud of the players. For 50 or 55 minutes, I thought they were brilliant. So brave, they caused all sorts of problems for Bournemouth in the first half in particular. They had moments in the first half, but you expect that with the squad they have.

"Ben Cabango coming off is a massive moment for us. We had probably the smallest back there playing against the biggest front three players.

"The penalty is a tough one to take. Kieffer Moore should get sent off in the 73rd minute. I don't like moaning about refereeing decisions, but he's elbowed Flynn [Downes].

"Bournemouth threw everything at it, they just risked it all. The third goal, it's a push on Flynn. These are just clear decisions.

"We should win the game at 3-0 up. But it's a different feeling to Reading, it's not a mentality problem, we're playing a team who are where they are in the league, fighting for everything."

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker:

"Immense spirit, desire, passion - all the words you commonly hear coaches say they want in their team. We showed that in abundance.

"We started very slowly against a very good side and gave them a two-goal start, although saying that we had chances. The game was open.

"Half-time we had to go foot to the floor and be brave. Their third goal came from us pushing. At 3-0 you probably think take your medicine and regroup, reset. but I am very proud of the team. To come back from 3-0 down was massive for us.

"Kieffer Moore was unplayable. I'm delighted for him, we brought him in January and he broke his foot after five minutes. I think it's a bit harsh [to say Moore should have been sent off], to bring it up. I am not going to comment on that to be honest. If Russell feels that way... I'm not sure that was the reason."