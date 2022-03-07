Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.
Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and set up a home FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.
Tom Lees' opening goal came moments after Forest's Sam Surridge thought he had scored on his debut - only to be denied by the flag.
Surridge's side-footed effort did draw his side level before Ryan Yates nodded home to complete the fight back.
The Reds have not made the last eight of the FA Cup since 1996.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Horvath
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 15LoweBooked at 32mins
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forColbackat 64'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 16SurridgeSubstituted forDavisat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Figueiredo
- 8Colback
- 9Davis
- 14Laryea
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 23Lolley
- 30Samba
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Blackman
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 23SarrSubstituted forWardat 55'minutes
- 2Ávila
- 48Eiting
- 6Hogg
- 14RuffelsSubstituted forToffoloat 55'minutes
- 19HolmesSubstituted forRhodesat 67'minutes
- 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 79'minutes
- 16Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Toffolo
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 15High
- 20Turton
- 21Nicholls
- 25Ward
- 29Rowe
- 37Russell
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 27,417
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

Hand ball by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Danel Sinani.

Attempt missed. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).
