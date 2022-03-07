The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Forest set up Liverpool quarter-final

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments64

Forest celebrate
Ryan Yates also scored a 95th-minute winner in Friday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Championship

Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and set up a home FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Tom Lees' opening goal came moments after Forest's Sam Surridge thought he had scored on his debut - only to be denied by the flag.

Surridge's side-footed effort did draw his side level before Ryan Yates nodded home to complete the fight back.

The Reds have not made the last eight of the FA Cup since 1996.

More to follow

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Horvath
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 15LoweBooked at 32mins
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forColbackat 64'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 16SurridgeSubstituted forDavisat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 8Colback
  • 9Davis
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 30Samba

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 18Blackman
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 23SarrSubstituted forWardat 55'minutes
  • 2Ávila
  • 48Eiting
  • 6Hogg
  • 14RuffelsSubstituted forToffoloat 55'minutes
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forRhodesat 67'minutes
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 79'minutes
  • 16Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Toffolo
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 15High
  • 20Turton
  • 21Nicholls
  • 25Ward
  • 29Rowe
  • 37Russell
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
27,417

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

  7. Post update

    Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Danel Sinani.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  14. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Blakatak, today at 21:46

    BBC and others. There is no such fixture as the FA Cup Quarter Final. There is however the FA Cup 6th Round. Just saying 🙄

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 21:46

    Forest have 2 European Cup wins. 99 percent of professional clubs will never do that. So yes they do have pedigree.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 21:45

    Good game, forest edged it though, think the home tie probably made the difference

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 21:44

    Well done Forest. You can have a rest on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by denzil, today at 21:44

    Terriers fan here. Forest deserved the win no doubt about it, thought we were poor but an entertaining first half for sure. Actually not too bothered we are out, 6 changes shows where our focus lies this season. Hope forest beat Liverpool in QF

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 21:44

    Forest by far the superior team tonight - it’ll be a completely different proposition if we get them in the Playoffs

    They won’t make Automatic, but they’ll be more of a challenge if and when we next meet them, hopefully in the playoffs 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 21:43

    Well done Forest. As a Liverpool supporter I have great memories of forest and really hope they get into premiership. But gutted have them in Quarter finals as wanted then to have good cup run. A meeting in final would of been great. I’m sure they will give us a good game

    • Reply posted by To spend your days in the sunshiiiine, today at 21:46

      To spend your days in the sunshiiiine replied:
      It'll be a cracker but we'll need to play better than we did tonight👍

      Can't wait.

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 21:42

    Forest deserved their win. We pick ourselves up and go to the Black Country.

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 21:42

    Well done Forest- should be a great game to come!

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 21:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 21:41

    Carlos changing 6 players from the Peterborough game was suicidal

  • Comment posted by WARRIOR UNION, today at 21:40

    COOPER IS DOING THE MAGIC

    • Reply posted by Lincsterrier, today at 21:46

      Lincsterrier replied:
      Probably because he’s found the ring…..

  • Comment posted by Lincsterrier, today at 21:40

    Forest - possibly the most deluded fans apart from Leeds. Forest probably deserved their win against our second string tonight but look as far away from a Premier League return as their neighbours just down the A52.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:42

      Metro1962 replied:
      Are you a deluded fan as well then?

  • Comment posted by WARRIOR UNION, today at 21:40

    🎶JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH🎶

  • Comment posted by cazza, today at 21:39

    I'm glad we rested some key players to focus on the league , resting o Brien and Russell was probably a good idea.
    Sarr and ruffles were over run down the left by forest , fair play to them .
    Good luck in the next round

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 21:39

    COYR! Small matter of Liverpool and then Wembley here we go!!

    • Reply posted by DLG71, today at 21:44

      DLG71 replied:
      In your heart do you really believe you can beat Liverpool??

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 21:39

    As a neutral I have to say I still thoroughly enjoyed watching this game. I think the first goal that was disallowed was definitely onside, shame there's no VAR for that not that it would have made a difference to the final result. Well done Forest, from someone living in Derby!

  • Comment posted by harshbutfair, today at 21:38

    At least against Liverpool we won't have to listen to Forest fans singing 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that'!!

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 21:46

      Derek replied:
      No, but we were the last British Club to win back to back European Cups, so I’m sure we’ll think of something to sing 😂

  • Comment posted by LH68, today at 21:38

    Superb game, thoroughly enjoyed that.

  • Comment posted by lan, today at 21:38

    Town play a reserve team , Forest at full strength and still they struggled.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport