Ryan Yates also scored a 95th-minute winner in Friday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Championship

Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and set up a home FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Tom Lees' opening goal came moments after Forest's Sam Surridge thought he had scored on his debut - only to be denied by the flag.

Surridge's side-footed effort did draw his side level before Ryan Yates nodded home to complete the fight back.

The Reds have not made the last eight of the FA Cup since 1996.

