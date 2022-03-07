Match report to follow.
FA Cup
Watch everything wild, weird and wonderful from the third round of the FA Cup in BBC Sport's round-up.
Watch highlights as Lewis Grabban's late goal for Championship side Nottingham Forest knocks 14-time winners Arsenal out of the FA Cup in the third round.
National League North Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Tottenham summoned the cavalry to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, coming from a goal down to beat Morecambe.
The magic of the FA Cup is well and truly alive as the third round delivers in dramatic fashion.
Watch highlights from the weekend's FA Cup matches.