Leupolz made 34 appearances and netted nine goals in her first season at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has announced that she is pregnant and will miss the remainder of the season.

Leupolz, 27, has been with the club for two years after signing from Bayern Munich.

The German international has made seven appearances this season but has not featured for the Blues since December.

Chelsea confirmed Leupolz will "continue to be supported by the club's medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training".

A statement from the club said: "We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family."

The FA announced in February that players in the top two women's tiers of football in England will receive improved maternity pay from next season.