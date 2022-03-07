Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Fofana returned to training in February after suffering a broken leg in pre-season

Wesley Fofana has signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester City which will keep the French defender at the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and made 38 appearances in his first year at the club.

However, he has not played this season after breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August.

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract," said Fofana.

"It shows the club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027. I'm really happy to be here.

"It's my club, I love the fans, so I'm really happy and really looking forward to being back playing."

Leicester sit 12th in the Premier League and host French side Rennes in the Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday.