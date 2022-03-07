Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Inter Milan in the Champions League
Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool's first goal in a 2-0 win away to Inter Milan in the first leg
Champions League last 16: Liverpool v Inter Milan
Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 8 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One with build-up starting at 12:15 GMT. Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have all returned to training after missing games through injury and illness.

Defender Matip and Spain midfielder Thiago could feature when the Reds host Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield.

Boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Brazil forward Firmino might need a few more days training before he returns.

Liverpool established a 2-0 first-leg lead in Italy on 16 February.

Firmino, 30, scored Liverpool's first goal in Milan but he has not played since because of a groin injury.

The 30-year-old Matip has not featured since the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea because of illness and Thiago, also 30, was injured in the warm-up at Wembley.

'We are not a team who defends results'

Despite his side establishing a healthy lead from the trip to Milan, Klopp is taking nothing for granted against the Serie A champions.

Liverpool struck twice in the final 15 minutes in a tough encounter against Inter, with Mohamed Salah also on target.

"They don't come here as tourists," said the Liverpool boss.

"I know that they want to chase the game - that's what we want to do because we are not a team who defends results."

Having secured the EFL Cup, Liverpool are in the hunt for four trophies at the business end of the season.

They are six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand and meet Pep Guardiola's side at Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

In addition, the Reds are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th March 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport