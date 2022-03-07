Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland and Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final has been postponed.

The nations were due to meet at Hampden on 24 March but Ukraine requested Fifa push back the tie following Russia's invasion of the country.

The winner was due to face Wales or Austria in the play-off final on 29 March but that tie will now also be pushed back.

Discussions are underway for a new date with the Nations League international break in June the most likely option.

The World Cup finals take place from 21 November to 18 December.

