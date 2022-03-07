Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Sir Matt Busby (right) hand-picked Frank O'Farrell (left) to replace him after his second spell in charge at Manchester United and he inherited a team containing United greats Bobby Charlton, Dennis Law and George Best

Former Manchester United, Leicester City and Torquay United manager Frank O'Farrell has died at the age of 94.

He was capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland as a player with West Ham and Preston North End.

O'Farrell moved to Torquay in 1965 in the first of three spells and led them to the Division Four title in 1966.

He joined Leicester in 1968 and led them to the 1969 FA Cup final and the 1971 Division Two title before succeeding Sir Matt Busby in 1971.

Manchester United finished eighth in his first season in charge and he was sacked in December 1972 with the club third from bottom in Division One.

He went on to manage Cardiff City, the Iran national team and had two more spells at Torquay - where he later retired to - interspersed with a spell at Al-Shaab in the United Arab Emirates.

"Having achieved so much at Torquay United AFC and, having laid the foundations for many of its later successes, Frank O'Farrell's status as a club legend is unquestionable," Torquay United said in a statement.

"Although his passing leaves a void that will never be filled we remain privileged that such a large and successful part of his career was spent at our club."

West Ham United added: "A principled, softly-spoken, genial man who was liked and respected by all who knew him well, O'Farrell was the oldest living former West Ham player prior to his passing on Sunday morning at the age of 94 years and five months.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to express their sincere condolences to Frank's family and friends at this sad time."