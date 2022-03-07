McMenamin was named Player of the Month for February by the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association

Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Cliftonville Venue: The Oval Date: Tuesday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary and in-play goal clips on the BBC Sport website

In a gripping title race with layers and narratives aplenty, the relationship between Conor McMenamin and Paddy McLaughlin is a fascinating one.

Glentoran star McMenamin has already spoken of the role Cliftonville manager McLaughlin played in encouraging him to speak to the Glens when, on transfer deadline day last January, it looked like a move from Solitude to Larne was all but sealed.

Now, as their Gibson Cup-chasing sides prepare to meet in a vital Irish Premiership encounter at The Oval on Tuesday night, McMenamin has revealed just how important his former manager was in helping to transform his Irish League career.

That transformation, from Cliftonville misfit to one of the Premiership's most highly-rated players, began just over two years ago when McLaughlin replaced Barry Gray as Reds manager.

"I owe it all to him [Paddy] in a sense," McMenamin said as he received his Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month award for February.

"If it wasn't for Paddy I probably would have left Cliftonville and gone to a different club, and I wouldn't be standing here today.

"Before he came into Cliftonville, God knows where my career was going to go. I wasn't really playing and he just put his arm under me, believed in me and I can't think highly enough of him.

"Gerard Lawlor and Barry Gray had a meeting with me at the time and told me I was free to go, and that they didn't see a future for me there. A couple of clubs came in for me and I still had a year and a half on my contract, but I just thought I would stay and fight for my place.

"Two weeks after that meeting, Barry got sacked. Paddy came in and the rest is history. As soon as we met there was just a connection with him. I got on really well with him, he brought out the best form in me on and off the pitch.

"I even still text him to this day, we still exchange messages and do phone calls. We have a really close relationship."

'He's a maverick, just let him play'

McLaughlin took over at Solitude in February 2020

Clearly inspired by McLaughlin's man-management, McMenamin took his game to new heights at Solitude, leading ultimately to that high-profile switch to The Oval and Glentoran's subsequent title challenge this season.

It was perhaps fitting that, as McMenamin was receiving his player award at Windsor Park, McLaughlin was alongside him for the photocall as he won the monthly manager's gong.

And the positive vibes displayed by his former player were very much reciprocated.

"Conor Mac, not just this month, but every month is the key player in the division - what a talent," the former Derry City and Coleraine player said.

"He is the type of player that you have to believe in, believe that he knows what he is doing and trust that he has the license to do his own thing.

"He plays a bit like a maverick footballer, sometimes he might not do what he is told to do, but you have to give him the ball and let him play. He plays off the cuff.

"If you were to restrict Conor, tell him what to do and how to play, you are restricting one of the best talents in the league.

"He is a top talent and a good lad too. One of the best men you will meet. It would be great to have him back, one day we might win the Lotto and get him back."

'A two-horse race with us hanging in for dear life'

Paul O'Neill moved to Cliftonville in the deal that took McMenamin to Glentoran

Going into Tuesday night's meeting at The Oval, the title race could barely be more delicately poised as holders Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville continue to push each other.

With all three sides having nine games left to play, the Blues have their noses in front by virtue of a five-goal better goal difference than the second-placed Glens, whose place in the Irish Cup semi-finals has been thrown into doubt because of a player eligibility issue.

The Reds - who are in the Irish Cup last four and have a League Cup final against Coleraine to look forward to on Sunday - are just one point behind the Big Two in third, though the ever-affable McLaughlin is insisting that securing European football is still their primary aim.

"It's definitely a two-horse race with ourselves hanging in there for dear life in the hope that somebody slips up or both slip up," he said.

"Our aim at the start of the season was to target a European place, with the resources and the finances that brings to the club it would be much-needed. We have given ourselves a chance of doing that and that's the plan we are going to try and stick to. Anything on top of that is a bonus.

"I don't think anyone was mentioning us for the league title at the start of the season and we are quite happy for that to remain the case. It is up to the Big Two to slip up and we are waiting in the wings to pounce on them if they do.

"Our players have taken on the underdog tag really well this season and proved that financial backing doesn't guarantee you success or that you're going to be better than the rest."

McMenamin, unsurprisingly, was equally coy when asked about Glentoran's title hopes - "long way to go but in with a great chance" - but was happy to explain what he believes is behind his excellent form during a season that has saw him score 17 league goals so far.

"It's a mixture of everything - my team mates, my manager, confidence and that bit of luck - everything that you need really," he explained.

"Obviously being full-time now you have time to recover and look after yourself, get in the gym more and work on your game a lot more.

"I believe in my own ability, I'm confident going on to the pitch and I'm going on there thinking 'I am going to score here' rather than hoping."