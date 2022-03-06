Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton paid tribute to his side after they scored two late goals to beat Wimborne Town 2-1 in Southern Premier South.

Harry Morgan gave the Dorset side a 65th-minute lead, but Zac Hartley equalised in the 87th minute.

Andrew Neal got the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Truro moved up to ninth in the table.

"I think we deserved the win, but credit to the boys, they just kept going," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"You fear the worst as the game's ticking on, but the eight minutes of injury time, which thankfully we used to our advantage and scored with literally with the last kick of the game, so all in all, a very dramatic day."

The White Tigers are nine points off the play-off places, but have games in hand on most of the sides above them with 11 matches to play, and Wotton says he has not given up hope of a run into the top five:

"While it's mathematically possible we'll keep giving it our all.

"There's lots of teams in the mix, but if you don't believe and you don't think you're going to achieve anything there's no point being in the game.

"We've got a small chance of it, as have four or five other teams."