Danny Simpson made just seven league appearances for Bristol City after joining in March 2021

Premier League winner Danny Simpson has parted company with Championship club Bristol City after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Former Leicester City full-back Simpson, 35, was restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions for the Robins due to injuries.

He joined on a free transfer a year ago after a season with Huddersfield Town.

Simpson made just three Championship appearances this season, the last of which was at West Brom in October.

He played a major part in Leicester City's incredible Premier League triumph in 2015-16, playing 30 games as the Foxes won the title under Claudio Ranieri.