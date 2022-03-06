Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is set to return to management with Cypriot side AC Omonia Nicosia. Omonia recently parted company with Henning Berg, who led them to the title last season. (Sun) external-link

Hearts will prioritise two new central defenders in summer, as they draw up a list of signings ahead of next season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

It would be "an honour" to play for Scotland says Hearts defender Craig Halkett, after the defender was tipped for a call-up by Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender, and former Rangers man David Bates, claims "You don't get the big calls at Ibrox" after his current side lost to a controversial late winner on Saturday. (National) external-link

And Livingston manager David Martindale has queried two of Celtic's three goals in their 3-1 defeat on Sunday. (Daily Record) external-link

Red Star Belgrade manager Dejan Stankovic insists his side are underdogs for their Europa League tie with Rangers, after admitting he was hugely impressed at how they beat Borussia Dortmund in the last round. (National) external-link

The torment young St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi is enduring as he tries to deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine is "breaking the hearts" of his Perth team-mates, according to club captain Liam Gordon. (Courier) external-link

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney allegedly offered to meet Watford's Cucho Hernandez 'outside' after a bust-up on the pitch in Arsenal's 3-1 win on Sunday. (Football Scotland) external-link