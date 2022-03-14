Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 3.
Celtic will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals after seeing off a battling Dundee United.
A deflected shot from Callum McGregor gave the visitors a half-time lead, while a dreadful blunder from goalkeeper Ben Siegrist resulted in a tap-in for Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The striker grabbed a late second goal, helping on an effort from substitute Karamoko Dembele.
United pressed valiantly but posed little threat in attack at Tannadice.
The win stretches the Scottish Premiership leaders' run of unbeaten domestic games to 30.
Celtic, who have lifted the cup a record 40 times, join Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian in the last four - the first time the Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs have all made it this far together.
And, with the League Cup already in the trophy room and a three-point lead in the league, fans' thoughts will be turning to a potential fifth treble in six seasons.
Amid the early hustle and bustle, Celtic forward Daizen Maeda brushed the roof of the net from a long way out.
The breakthrough came on 12 minutes when McGregor ran on to a short corner and let fly from the edge of the penalty area. Nicky Clark stuck a leg out in an attempt to block, but only succeeded in diverting the ball away from Siegrist.
The goal knocked the stuffing out of the home side for a while, as did the loss of energetic midfielder Ian Harkes to injury, but a wild challenge from Reo Hatate on Kieran Freeman reignited United after half an hour.
However, an increase in aggression and work-rate did not stem the flow of Celtic attacks and there was a moment of controversy when the visitors thought they had scored a second goal.
Maeda squeezed a shot in from close range but the ball had come his way via the arm of Giakoumakis. It wasn't a deliberate action from the Greek, with the changed rulebook therefore suggesting the goal should have stood.
Soon after, McGregor sent a fizzing effort just wide of the top corner and a swivelling Giakoumakis then volleyed off target.
The hosts continued to graft commendably after the interval, although they were undone by too many errant passes.
Just when it looked like Celtic had been knocked off their stride, they were handed a gift by Siegrist, who fumbled a cross from Maeda at the feet of Giakoumakis and the striker could not miss.
Thereafter, Ange Postecoglou's side managed to keep United at bay without too much fuss and found a late goal when Dembele's deflected shot looped up nicely for Giakoumakis to nudge home.
Man of the match - Callum McGregor
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number46Player nameThomsonAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number6Player nameMcDonaldAverage rating
2.99
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number77Player nameDembeleAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number16Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number21Player nameIdeguchiAverage rating
5.51
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Siegrist
- 18ButcherBooked at 49mins
- 12Edwards
- 29Graham
- 22FreemanSubstituted forSpörleat 66'minutes
- 2Smith
- 19LevittSubstituted forMeekisonat 72'minutes
- 23HarkesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 28'minutes
- 7NiskanenBooked at 57mins
- 10Clark
- 9McNultySubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 4Mulgrew
- 6McDonald
- 13Eriksson
- 15Akinola
- 17Meekison
- 46Thomson
- 58Anim Cudjoe
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forMcCarthyat 76'minutes
- 42McGregorSubstituted forIdeguchiat 87'minutes
- 41HatateBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRogicat 45'minutes
- 49ForrestSubstituted forJohnstonat 76'minutes
- 7GiakoumakisBooked at 86mins
- 38MaedaSubstituted forDembeleat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jullien
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 16McCarthy
- 18Rogic
- 19Johnston
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 77Dembele
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 8,553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 3.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Miller Thomson (Dundee United).
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 3. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karamoko Dembele (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Callum McGregor.
Post update
Karamoko Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Miller Thomson (Dundee United).
Booking
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Meekison.
Post update
Foul by Michael Johnston (Celtic).
Post update
Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Matt O'Riley.