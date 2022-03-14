Scottish Cup - Quarter-finals
Dundee UtdDundee United0CelticCeltic3

Dundee United 0-3 Celtic: Premiership leaders ease into Scottish Cup semi-finals

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Scottish Cup

Giorgos Giakoumakis makes it 2-0 to Celtic
Celtic will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals after seeing off a battling Dundee United.

A deflected shot from Callum McGregor gave the visitors a half-time lead, while a dreadful blunder from goalkeeper Ben Siegrist resulted in a tap-in for Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The striker grabbed a late second goal, helping on an effort from substitute Karamoko Dembele.

United pressed valiantly but posed little threat in attack at Tannadice.

The win stretches the Scottish Premiership leaders' run of unbeaten domestic games to 30.

Celtic, who have lifted the cup a record 40 times, join Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian in the last four - the first time the Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs have all made it this far together.

And, with the League Cup already in the trophy room and a three-point lead in the league, fans' thoughts will be turning to a potential fifth treble in six seasons.

Amid the early hustle and bustle, Celtic forward Daizen Maeda brushed the roof of the net from a long way out.

The breakthrough came on 12 minutes when McGregor ran on to a short corner and let fly from the edge of the penalty area. Nicky Clark stuck a leg out in an attempt to block, but only succeeded in diverting the ball away from Siegrist.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of the home side for a while, as did the loss of energetic midfielder Ian Harkes to injury, but a wild challenge from Reo Hatate on Kieran Freeman reignited United after half an hour.

However, an increase in aggression and work-rate did not stem the flow of Celtic attacks and there was a moment of controversy when the visitors thought they had scored a second goal.

Maeda squeezed a shot in from close range but the ball had come his way via the arm of Giakoumakis. It wasn't a deliberate action from the Greek, with the changed rulebook therefore suggesting the goal should have stood.

Soon after, McGregor sent a fizzing effort just wide of the top corner and a swivelling Giakoumakis then volleyed off target.

The hosts continued to graft commendably after the interval, although they were undone by too many errant passes.

Just when it looked like Celtic had been knocked off their stride, they were handed a gift by Siegrist, who fumbled a cross from Maeda at the feet of Giakoumakis and the striker could not miss.

Thereafter, Ange Postecoglou's side managed to keep United at bay without too much fuss and found a late goal when Dembele's deflected shot looped up nicely for Giakoumakis to nudge home.

Man of the match - Callum McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor opened the scoring at Tannadice
Celtic captain Callum McGregor knocked in the opener and helped his midfield overcome determined opponents with a typically assured display

Player of the match

McGregorCallum McGregor

with an average of 7.24

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.55

  2. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    5.77

  4. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.64

  6. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    5.39

  7. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    5.39

  8. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.13

  10. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    5.07

  12. Squad number46Player nameThomson
    Average rating

    4.84

  13. Squad number17Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    4.58

  14. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    4.23

  15. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    2.99

Celtic

  1. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.24

  2. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.64

  5. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.60

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.53

  7. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.44

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.39

  9. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number77Player nameDembele
    Average rating

    6.36

  12. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    6.12

  14. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.79

  15. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.59

  16. Squad number21Player nameIdeguchi
    Average rating

    5.51

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 18ButcherBooked at 49mins
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forSpörleat 66'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 19LevittSubstituted forMeekisonat 72'minutes
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 28'minutes
  • 7NiskanenBooked at 57mins
  • 10Clark
  • 9McNultySubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6McDonald
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 46Thomson
  • 58Anim Cudjoe

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMcCarthyat 76'minutes
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forIdeguchiat 87'minutes
  • 41HatateBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRogicat 45'minutes
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forJohnstonat 76'minutes
  • 7GiakoumakisBooked at 86mins
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forDembeleat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jullien
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Ajeti
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 77Dembele
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
8,553

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 3.

  3. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Miller Thomson (Dundee United).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 3. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karamoko Dembele (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a through ball.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Callum McGregor.

  9. Post update

    Karamoko Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Miller Thomson (Dundee United).

  11. Booking

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Archie Meekison.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Johnston (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Matt O'Riley.

