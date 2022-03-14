Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.
The result means Liverpool can cut City's lead to one point by beating Arsenal on Wednesday.
In front of a boisterous crowd, Palace frustrated their opponents although they created little themselves going forward.
A point keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.
A good night for fans of Palace - and Liverpool
Eight weeks ago, Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand. After this draw in south London, the gap is now four points.
Liverpool have one game in hand over their rivals, with the pair still to play each other at Etihad Stadium in April.
Pep Guardiola's side were motivated from the off against Palace, with Joao Cancelo striking the post from range after 30 minutes and Laporte firing the rebound off target with the goal at his mercy.
Captain Kevin de Bruyne struck the base of the post midway through the second half, while Riyad Mahrez forced Palace keeper Vicente Guaita into a fine one-handed save on the follow-up.
And Bernardo Silva also failed to convert a fruitful opening late on, poking Jack Grealish's pass across goal narrowly wide on an off-night for City's forwards.
It was just the second time City have failed to score in the league this season - the first since they lost 2-0 to Palace in the reverse fixture in October.
The champions, who came in to this match having won 16 of their past 18 games, were made to rue their missed chances, and their players cut frustrated figures at the full-time whistle.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 8KouyatéBooked at 44mins
- 15Schlupp
- 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 65'minutes
- 23GallagherBooked at 83mins
- 11Zaha
- 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 5Tomkins
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 19Matthews
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 44Riedewald
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 26Mahrez
- 47Foden
- 10GrealishBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 33Carson
- 79Mbete
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 25,309
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
Booking
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
