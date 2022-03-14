Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0Man CityManchester City0

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: champions held in frustrating draw

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments388

Aymeric Laporte had a brilliant chance to open the scoring in the first half

Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

The result means Liverpool can cut City's lead to one point by beating Arsenal on Wednesday.

In front of a boisterous crowd, Palace frustrated their opponents although they created little themselves going forward.

A point keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.

A good night for fans of Palace - and Liverpool

Eight weeks ago, Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand. After this draw in south London, the gap is now four points.

Liverpool have one game in hand over their rivals, with the pair still to play each other at Etihad Stadium in April.

Pep Guardiola's side were motivated from the off against Palace, with Joao Cancelo striking the post from range after 30 minutes and Laporte firing the rebound off target with the goal at his mercy.

Captain Kevin de Bruyne struck the base of the post midway through the second half, while Riyad Mahrez forced Palace keeper Vicente Guaita into a fine one-handed save on the follow-up.

And Bernardo Silva also failed to convert a fruitful opening late on, poking Jack Grealish's pass across goal narrowly wide on an off-night for City's forwards.

It was just the second time City have failed to score in the league this season - the first since they lost 2-0 to Palace in the reverse fixture in October.

The champions, who came in to this match having won 16 of their past 18 games, were made to rue their missed chances, and their players cut frustrated figures at the full-time whistle.

More to follow.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    7.83

  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.64

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    8.15

  6. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.81

  7. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.52

  9. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.30

  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.56

  11. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.41

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.52

  2. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.60

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.79

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.66

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.34

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    4.69

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.91

  6. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.25

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.52

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.72

  10. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    3.81

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8KouyatéBooked at 44mins
  • 15Schlupp
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 65'minutes
  • 23GallagherBooked at 83mins
  • 11Zaha
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 19Matthews
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 44Riedewald

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 26Mahrez
  • 47Foden
  • 10GrealishBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 33Carson
  • 79Mbete
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
25,309

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Booking

    Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

  11. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  16. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  19. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

