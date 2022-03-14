Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aymeric Laporte had a brilliant chance to open the scoring in the first half

Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

The result means Liverpool can cut City's lead to one point by beating Arsenal on Wednesday.

In front of a boisterous crowd, Palace frustrated their opponents although they created little themselves going forward.

A point keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.

A good night for fans of Palace - and Liverpool

Eight weeks ago, Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand. After this draw in south London, the gap is now four points.

Liverpool have one game in hand over their rivals, with the pair still to play each other at Etihad Stadium in April.

Pep Guardiola's side were motivated from the off against Palace, with Joao Cancelo striking the post from range after 30 minutes and Laporte firing the rebound off target with the goal at his mercy.

Captain Kevin de Bruyne struck the base of the post midway through the second half, while Riyad Mahrez forced Palace keeper Vicente Guaita into a fine one-handed save on the follow-up.

And Bernardo Silva also failed to convert a fruitful opening late on, poking Jack Grealish's pass across goal narrowly wide on an off-night for City's forwards.

It was just the second time City have failed to score in the league this season - the first since they lost 2-0 to Palace in the reverse fixture in October.

The champions, who came in to this match having won 16 of their past 18 games, were made to rue their missed chances, and their players cut frustrated figures at the full-time whistle.

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 7.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 7.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 7.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 8.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 7.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 4.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 4.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 4.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 4.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 3.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 8 Kouyaté 15 Schlupp 7 Olise 23 Gallagher 11 Zaha 14 Mateta 13 Guaita

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

8 Kouyaté Booked at 44mins

15 Schlupp

7 Olise Substituted for J Ayew at 65' minutes

23 Gallagher Booked at 83mins

11 Zaha

14 Mateta Substituted for Édouard at 65' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 1 Butland

2 Ward

5 Tomkins

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

19 Matthews

20 Benteke

22 Édouard

44 Riedewald Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 5 Stones 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 47 Foden 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker

5 Stones

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez

47 Foden

10 Grealish Booked at 54mins Substitutes 6 Aké

7 Sterling

8 Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

33 Carson

79 Mbete Referee: Martin Atkinson Attendance: 25,309 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0. Post update Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Post update Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace). Post update Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). Post update Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard. Booking Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté. Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen. Post update Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward