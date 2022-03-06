Napoli v AC Milan

Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Ospina
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 37mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 24mins
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 68Lobotka
- 21Politano
- 20Zielinski
- 24Insigne
- 9Osimhen
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 14Mertens
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 37Petagna
- 59Zanoli
- 99Zambo Anguissa
AC Milan
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 8Tonali
- 79Kessié
- 30Messias
- 9GiroudBooked at 39mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli).
Second Half
Second Half begins Napoli 0, AC Milan 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 0.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Booking
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Ospina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Booking
Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).
Post update
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.