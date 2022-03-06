Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan0

Napoli v AC Milan

Italian Serie A

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 37mins
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 24mins
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8Ruiz
  • 68Lobotka
  • 21Politano
  • 20Zielinski
  • 24Insigne
  • 9Osimhen

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 14Mertens
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli
  • 99Zambo Anguissa

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 8Tonali
  • 79Kessié
  • 30Messias
  • 9GiroudBooked at 39mins
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Mário Rui.

  2. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Napoli 0, AC Milan 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 0.

  6. Post update

    Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  10. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  12. Booking

    Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    David Ospina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  15. Booking

    Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).

  17. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).

  19. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 6th March 2022

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan0
  • GenoaGenoa0EmpoliEmpoli0
  • BolognaBologna0TorinoTorino0
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
  • VeneziaVenezia1SassuoloSassuolo4
  • JuventusJuventus1SpeziaSpezia0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan27177360223858
2Napoli28177449193058
3AC Milan28177453292458
4Juventus28158542251753
5Atalanta27138650311947
6Roma28145946341247
7Lazio28137857421546
8Fiorentina27134104637943
9Hellas Verona2811895344941
10Sassuolo2810994946339
11Torino2797113328534
12Bologna2796123242-1033
13Empoli2888124053-1332
14Udinese2661193443-929
15Sampdoria2875163648-1226
16Spezia2875162850-2226
17Cagliari28510132851-2325
18Venezia2757152551-2622
19Genoa28115122247-2518
20Salernitana2636172061-4115
View full Italian Serie A table

