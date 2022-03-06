Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 6 March
Aberystwyth Town 2-5 Swansea City
Cardiff Met 2-0 Cardiff City
The New Saints 1-4 Pontypridd Town
Port Talbot 2-0 Barry Town
