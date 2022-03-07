Malky Mackay, second from right, has Ross County a point off a European place

As recently as the week before Christmas, Ross County were joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Now, in the opening days of March, they are just a point off fourth place and eyeing a first ever jaunt into Europe.

What's gone so right in the past three months? Is it a simple case of things starting to click for Malky Mackay and his side? Or is it more like a perfect storm?

BBC Sport Scotland takes a look...

A disastrous summer

It would be fair to say things did not get off to the best start for Malky Mackay who was not quite a universally popular appointment to succeed John Hughes.

Despite performing the role of performance director at the Scottish Football Association for four years, previous baggage from a text message scandal back in 2014 was enough to put some supporters off.

After the brouhaha died down, Mackay was left to crack on with the job at hand - until a Covid-19 outbreak stopped any pre-season plans in their tracks.

The 50-year-old's first two games in charge, League Cup ties against Forfar and Dundee, were cancelled as they were unable to field a side with numerous players and coaching staff testing positive.

The club went into lockdown as a result, unable to train together for 10 days with their dreams of repeating 2016's League Cup run in tatters before a ball had even been kicked.

Far from ideal when Mackay was trying to bed in five of the 12 summer signings.

The year of the stag

Since the turn of the calendar year, County have lost just twice. Their three consecutive wins have them third in the form table, and a fourth win on the spin would be an achievement they haven't managed since 2015.

Part of the upturn in fortune could be credited towards their "un-expected goals", if you will.

Most sides will make more chances than they score, with their expected goals number tending to be higher than their actual goals number. What that basically means is that they are wasteful - they don't score from most of the chances they create - and most teams fall into that category.

County are the outlier. They have 43 goals, as compared to 34.11 expected goals. County have been clinical, taking chances that aren't good chances, scoring almost nine goals that they wouldn't be expected to score. Think Joseph Hungbo's free-kick in the 5-0 win against Dundee - that sort of goal.

Add to that fact, that only Celtic and Rangers have scored more goals this season. Regan Charles-Cook leads the goal-scoring charts for the entire league, but he's been assisted by Hungbo (six goals), Ross Callachan, Jordan White, and Blair Spittal (all four goals).

Perhaps more crucially, they've also shut up shop. In their last 10 games, they've conceded 10 goals. Compare that to the 22 they shipped in during their opening 10 games and their improvement at the back is abundantly clear.

Where can they go from here?

Mackay is a divisive figure, but those who backed his managerial nous last May have been proved right.

His records at Wigan and Watford weren't too much to write home about, but his wonderous performance at Cardiff City - guiding them to a penalty away from League Cup glory and then, the following year, to the English Premier League - under the eccentric ownership of Vincent Tan give an indication of what Mackay is capable of.

He has taken an almost entirely new squad - only 10 members of the first-team squad were in Dingwall before Mackay - and got them playing exciting, eye-catching football.

His recruitment, too, has been impressive. Callachan has formed a good partnership with Harry Paton as the heartbeat of the side. Jack Baldwin has already worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions and, with six goals so far this season, Hungbo would lead the goal-scoring charts at a few Scottish Premiership clubs.

The on-loan Watford winger also compliments the jewel in Mackay's crown perfectly - Charles-Cook. The league's top scorer with 13 at time of writing, the Grenada international could have left the Highland club without much fuss in the summer. Last season, he scored two goals in the League Cup, none in the league, and only started 11 games.

This season he has been a revelation, unleashed by Mackay in a team that play with the joy of boys in a school yard.

The bad news for County is their three game run-in to the split is tougher than others. Trips to Celtic Park and Pittodrie are separated by a visit from Hearts. Realistically, they will do well to take more than a point or two.

They've never been able to replicate that first season in the top flight, when under Derek Adams they finished fifth in a top six that featured none of Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian or Aberdeen.

But as County have proved time and time again this season, write them off at your peril.

There may still be hunt for their passports yet.