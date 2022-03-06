Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City and Rangers both hit their opponents for six to continue their two-team race for the Scottish Women's Premier League title.

Reigning champions City thumped Motherwell 6-0 to stay one point ahead.

But Rangers, who have two games in hand, responded with a home win of their own, beating Partick Thistle 6-1.

Third-place Celtic won 3-0 at Aberdeen, while fourth-placed Hibernian lost 2-0 at Spartans and Heart of Midlothian drew 1-1 at home to Hamilton Accies.

Doubles from Lauren Davidson and Priscila Chinchilla, along with first SWPL goals of the season for Megan Foley and Mairead Fulton, secured victory for City.

Forward Davidson fired them into an early lead and drilled the third after defender Foley's cross went in on the full.

Two long-range strikes from winger Chinchilla had Glasgow well in control by the break and midfielder Mairead Fulton's long-ranger completed the scoring.

Thistle took a surprise lead from a corner after five minutes of their Glasgow derby, defender Cheryl McCulloch heading home.

However, a Kayla McCoy hat-trick and two goals from Lizzie Arnot kept Rangers on track for the title.

Thistle's lead only lasted eight minutes before Jamaica striker McCoy then Scotland forward Zoe Ness fired long-range replies.

McCoy added two more either side of the break before fellow striker Arnot grabbed her first from the penalty spot and completed the rout with 13 minutes remaining.

Celtic stay seven points behind Rangers having played two games more, with Charlie Wellings sending them on the way to victory with a tap-in after only 10 minutes against Aberdeen.

Fellow striker Jacynta Galabadaarachchi lobbed in the second shortly after the break and defender Tegan Bowie completed the scoring in the final seconds.

Spartans moved to within three points of visitors Hibs thanks to a Rebecca Galbraith double.

The striker fired low into the far corner five minutes before the break and headed her second from a corner just after the hour mark.

Hibs were unable to respond despite Spartans losing midfielder Ronaigh Douglas to a second yellow card with 10 minutes remaining.

Winger Aimee Anderson thumped Hearts into an 18th-minute lead in the battle of the bottom sides.

Although midfielder Lauren Evans' 27th-minute drive nine minutes later secured a point for Accies, the visitors remain eight points adrift at the foot of the table.