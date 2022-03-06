Match ends, Elche 1, Barcelona 2.
Substitute Ferran Torres was the inspiration as Barcelona came from behind to maintain their fine recent form with victory at mid-table Elche.
Trailing at the break to Fidel's opener, Barca boss Xavi sent on Torres and the former Manchester City man equalised with an instinctive finish.
He could have scored more but found Elche keeper Edgar Badia in fine form.
However, fellow sub Memphis Depay won and converted a late penalty to fire Barca up to third in La Liga.
The Catalan giants have scored four times in four of their last six games, with January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting in each of his four La Liga games.
However, he was well shackled here as Barca initially struggled to impose themselves and Elche led at the break through Fidel's fine finish.
The second-half arrival of Torres changed the impetus and he was immediately involved, cleverly turning home Jordi Alba's knockdown and forcing Badia into a series of excellent saves.
Aubameyang was sacrificed for Depay and the Dutchman pressurised Antonio Barragan into a handball in the box, with a penalty subsequently awarded after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.
Depay himself blasted home the penalty to secure three vital points and move Barca above Real Betis, who host fifth-placed Atletico later.
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Badia
- 19BarragánBooked at 56mins
- 3Roco
- 4González
- 22Mojica
- 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPonceat 65'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forMarconeat 79'minutes
- 21MascarellSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 85'minutes
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 78'minutes
- 9BoyéSubstituted forCarrilloat 65'minutes
- 10Milla
Substitutes
- 1Casilla
- 5Verdú
- 7Carrillo
- 12Olaza
- 15Pastore
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 18Ponce
- 20Piatti
- 23Marcone
- 24Pérez Muñoz
- 28Andreu
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da SilvaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forDestat 85'minutes
- 4AraújoBooked at 49mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 82mins
- 18Alba
- 16González López
- 5Busquets
- 21de JongSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 7DembéléBooked at 58minsSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 9Depay
- 11Traoré
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 19Torres
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 27Carevic
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 30,146
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elche 1, Barcelona 2.
Booking
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.
Offside, Elche. Diego González tries a through ball, but Guido Carrillo is caught offside.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt blocked. Enzo Roco (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.
Attempt saved. Josan (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kike Pérez.
Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.
Dismissal
Javier Pastore (Elche) is shown the red card.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Pere Milla (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego González.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Kike Pérez replaces Omar Mascarell.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest replaces Dani Alves.
Goal! Elche 1, Barcelona 2. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.