Elche 1-2 Barcelona: Torres and Depay boost Champions League push

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres scored his third goal for Barcelona and his first in La Liga since his January move from Manchester City

Substitute Ferran Torres was the inspiration as Barcelona came from behind to maintain their fine recent form with victory at mid-table Elche.

Trailing at the break to Fidel's opener, Barca boss Xavi sent on Torres and the former Manchester City man equalised with an instinctive finish.

He could have scored more but found Elche keeper Edgar Badia in fine form.

However, fellow sub Memphis Depay won and converted a late penalty to fire Barca up to third in La Liga.

The Catalan giants have scored four times in four of their last six games, with January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting in each of his four La Liga games.

However, he was well shackled here as Barca initially struggled to impose themselves and Elche led at the break through Fidel's fine finish.

The second-half arrival of Torres changed the impetus and he was immediately involved, cleverly turning home Jordi Alba's knockdown and forcing Badia into a series of excellent saves.

Aubameyang was sacrificed for Depay and the Dutchman pressurised Antonio Barragan into a handball in the box, with a penalty subsequently awarded after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.

Depay himself blasted home the penalty to secure three vital points and move Barca above Real Betis, who host fifth-placed Atletico later.

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Badia
  • 19BarragánBooked at 56mins
  • 3Roco
  • 4González
  • 22Mojica
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPonceat 65'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forMarconeat 79'minutes
  • 21MascarellSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 85'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 78'minutes
  • 9BoyéSubstituted forCarrilloat 65'minutes
  • 10Milla

Substitutes

  • 1Casilla
  • 5Verdú
  • 7Carrillo
  • 12Olaza
  • 15Pastore
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 18Ponce
  • 20Piatti
  • 23Marcone
  • 24Pérez Muñoz
  • 28Andreu

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forDestat 85'minutes
  • 4AraújoBooked at 49mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 82mins
  • 18Alba
  • 16González López
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 7DembéléBooked at 58minsSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 19Torres
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 27Carevic
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
30,146

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elche 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elche 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Booking

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Elche. Diego González tries a through ball, but Guido Carrillo is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enzo Roco (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josan (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kike Pérez.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.

  14. Dismissal

    Javier Pastore (Elche) is shown the red card.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pere Milla (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego González.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Kike Pérez replaces Omar Mascarell.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest replaces Dani Alves.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Elche 1, Barcelona 2. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid27196256213563
2Sevilla271510239182155
3Barcelona26139448291948
4Real Betis26144848321646
5Atl Madrid26136747341345
6Real Sociedad2712872829-144
7Villarreal27119747262142
8Ath Bilbao2691072925437
9Valencia279994143-236
10Osasuna2798102631-535
11Celta Vigo2789103029133
12Espanyol2788113340-732
13Rayo Vallecano2694132832-431
14Elche2778122939-1029
15Getafe2769122632-627
16Mallorca2769122442-1827
17Granada27510122843-1525
18Cádiz27412112339-1624
19Alavés2757152144-2322
20Levante2639142851-2318
View full Spanish La Liga table

