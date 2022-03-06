Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for West Ham this season and been tipped for an England call-up

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has avoided serious injury after he was forced off during Saturday's defeat at Liverpool with a heel problem.

Bowen, 25, had a scan on Sunday which revealed no significant damage.

The former Hereford and Hull player sustained the injury in a collision with former Tigers team-mate Andy Robertson early in the second half.

He initially tried to carry on before eventually being helped off the pitch by two West Ham physios.

"Jarrod underwent an MRI scan in London on Sunday morning and, thankfully, no significant injury has occurred," said West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge.

"He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and will undergo further examination in the coming days."

David Moyes' side travel to Sevilla in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday, before hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.