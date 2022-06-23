Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romelu Lukaku has headed back to Inter Milan after becoming the latest in a long line of big-name strikers to play for Chelsea over the past 20 years.

But he was not the first to struggle to make the impact fans expected.

Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata are just three of the high-profile signings who arrived to huge fanfare, but exited out of the side door.

Others, such as Didier Drogba, had more sustained success in a Blues shirt.

Can you order these eight Chelsea strikers by how many games they played, their price tag, the number of Premier League goals they scored for the club and how much each goal cost the Blues?

