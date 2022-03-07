Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Middlesbrough v Chelsea and Southampton v Manchester City will be on BBC One

BBC Sport will show two FA Cup quarter-finals, including Chelsea's trip to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Blues' trip to the Riverside will be on Saturday, 19 March (17:15 GMT) and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Manchester City's visit to Southampton on Sunday, 20 March (15:00 GMT) will be live on BBC One and digital platforms.

The other ties - Crystal Palace v Everton and Huddersfield/Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - will be on ITV.

Chelsea came from behind twice to edge Championship outfit Luton in the last round and will face another stern test against promotion-chasing Boro, who have already beaten Manchester United and Spurs in this season's competition.

City have drawn both Premier League encounters with Southampton this season.

There will also be radio coverage of the quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Confirmed kick-off times for the quarter-finals

Saturday, 19 March

Middlesbrough v Chelsea (17:15 GMT)

Sunday, 20 March

Crystal Palace v Everton (12:30 GMT)

Southampton v Manchester City (15:00 GMT)

Huddersfield/Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (18:00 GMT)