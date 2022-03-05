Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Rangers' winning goal at Ibrox should have been ruled out by referee John Beaton. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, Pittodrie boss Goodwin addressed captain Scott Brown's exclusion from the squad, stating there is "no issue" between them. (Football Scotland)
In the Rangers camp, midfielder Scott Arfield insists his side need to keep the pressure on leaders Celtic after Saturday's late win over Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)
Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has urged his former side to ignore Livingston hoodoo talk as they travel to West Lothian on Sunday. (Scottish Daily Express)
It has been claimed that Rangers did not wear their special 150-year anniversary kit as planned at Ibrox on Saturday as they failed to register it with the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman)
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose on Saturday after appearing to be caught by an elbow from Hearts forward Ellis Simms. (The Courier)
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted he considered trying to re-sign Rangers midfielder John Lundstram in the January transfer window. (Daily Record)