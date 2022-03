Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibernian battled into the Scottish Cup semi-finals for a third year running after Elias Melkersen's double defeated 10-man Motherwell at Fir Park.

Bevis Mugabi's red card for a studs-up lunge on Josh Doig in the opening minute sparked a bad-tempered affair.

Hibs had the trickery of Sylvester Jasper and the finishing of Melkersen to thank, with the duo linking up twice to put Shaun Maloney's side in control.

Joe Efford cut the deficit before the break but a leveller eluded the hosts.

Hibs join Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the last four, with the drawing taking place after Dundee United host Celtic on Monday, while Motherwell are still looking for their second win of 2022.

More to follow.

