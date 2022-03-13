Match ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 3.
Rangers joined Hearts and Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw after a dominant win against Dundee.
Connor Goldson volleyed the visitors in front after Filip Helander's header was cleared off the line and James Tavernier struck the visitors' second from the penalty spot on 25 minutes.
Aaron Ramsey was denied a first Rangers goal by Ryan Sweeney's goalline clearance in the second half.
Fashion Sakala scored his third goal of the competition for Rangers late on.
Dundee's long wait to win the Scottish Cup will continue to a 113th year while Rangers remain in contention to lift the trophy they last claimed in 2009 after a fourth straight win in all competitions secured their first semi-final in the tournament for four years.
The draw takes place after Monday's quarter-final between Dundee United and Celtic.
Rangers started brightly and moved ahead from a Tavernier corner. The captain's delivery was headed downward by Helander and Lee Ashcroft hooked the ball up off the crossbar only for Goldson to apply the finish.
Ashcroft headed wide from a free-kick at the other end before Ramsey, making only his second Rangers start, tested home goalkeeper Harrison Sharp.
Rangers doubled the lead following a Tavernier raid forward as he exchanged passes with Ramsey before Sweeney's challenge sent the full-back to the ground. Referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot amid Dundee protests that Sweeney was merely standing his ground. Tavernier struck high and confidently past Sharp.
The visitors were dominating and Ryan Kent's delivery was cleared off the line by Jordan McGhee.
Dundee, without manager Mark McGhee due to Covid, were dealt an injury blow when Ashcroft pulled up clutching his hamstring and Vontae Daley-Campbell was sent on.
However, they threatened before and after the break with Max Anderson dragging an effort wide and Danny Mullen seeing a volley deflected off target.
Rangers resumed their waves of pressure and Tavernier lashed a shot wide before setting up substitute Sakala for an effort blocked by the face of Sharp.
Substitute Kemar Roofe robbed Cammy Kerr and Sweeney to set up chances for Ramsey and Sakala, the first hacked clear by Sweeney and Sakala unable to keep his shot down. In between times, Roofe drew a save from Sharp.
Ramsey made way for youngster Charlie McCann after Kent had limped off to be replaced by Amad Diallo, a potential worry for Giovanni van Bronckhorst before Thursday's Europa League second leg with Red Star Belgrade.
Alex Lowry also came on, for Ryan Jack, and set up Sakala for a low shot across the boughs of Sharp, adding to his strikes in the previous rounds against Stirling Albion and Annan Athletic.
Man of the match - James Tavernier
What they said
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk told Premier Sports: "The result is the result. Obviously disappointing because it's the cup. The early goal caused lots of problems. We're disappointed with the decision for the penalty.
"Rangers were always going to cause us problems. We perhaps didn't deal their problems well enough."
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Premier Sports: "The important thing is to be in the semi-final. We were very focused. From the first minute, we had the drive to be in the semi-final, which was very important.
"We need to show our energy and drive to go all the way. It's been a while since we've won the cup. Ryan Kent's fine, I think he just had a bruise. He's okay."
What's next?
Rangers lead 3-0 going into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Thursday (17:45 GMT) before returning to Dens Park to face Dundee on league business next Sunday (12:00).
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameSharpAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
4.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number11Player nameMcDaidAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number22Player nameDaley-CampbellAverage rating
3.73
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number5Player nameHelanderAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number16Player nameRamseyAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
7.46
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number42Player nameMcCannAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
7.06
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 30Sharp
- 2KerrBooked at 54mins
- 14AshcroftSubstituted forDaley-Campbellat 44'minutes
- 5SweeneyBooked at 89mins
- 3MarshallSubstituted forMcDaidat 77'minutes
- 18McMullanSubstituted forByrneat 61'minutes
- 24Anderson
- 6McGhee
- 77McGinnSubstituted forMcCowanat 60'minutes
- 10McGowan
- 9MullenBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 8Byrne
- 11McDaid
- 12Chapman
- 15Mulligan
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 21Lawlor
- 22Daley-Campbell
- 35Rossi
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 3BasseyBooked at 73mins
- 19Sands
- 8JackSubstituted forLowryat 86'minutes
- 16RamseySubstituted forMcCannat 79'minutes
- 18KamaraSubstituted forSakalaat 45'minutes
- 14KentSubstituted forDialloat 67'minutes
- 20MorelosSubstituted forRoofeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 9Diallo
- 22Zukowski
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 26Balogun
- 30Sakala
- 31Barisic
- 42McCann
- 51Lowry
- 61King
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 3.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).
Post update
Amad Diallo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 3. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Lowry following a fast break.
Post update
Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alexander Lowry replaces Ryan Jack.
Post update
Foul by Max Anderson (Dundee).
Post update
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Post update
Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).
Post update
Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Charlie McCann replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).