Connor Goldson scores
Connor Goldson was credited with Rangers' opening goal

Rangers joined Hearts and Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw after a dominant win against Dundee.

Connor Goldson volleyed the visitors in front after Filip Helander's header was cleared off the line and James Tavernier struck the visitors' second from the penalty spot on 25 minutes.

Aaron Ramsey was denied a first Rangers goal by Ryan Sweeney's goalline clearance in the second half.

Fashion Sakala scored his third goal of the competition for Rangers late on.

Dundee's long wait to win the Scottish Cup will continue to a 113th year while Rangers remain in contention to lift the trophy they last claimed in 2009 after a fourth straight win in all competitions secured their first semi-final in the tournament for four years.

The draw takes place after Monday's quarter-final between Dundee United and Celtic.

Rangers started brightly and moved ahead from a Tavernier corner. The captain's delivery was headed downward by Helander and Lee Ashcroft hooked the ball up off the crossbar only for Goldson to apply the finish.

Ashcroft headed wide from a free-kick at the other end before Ramsey, making only his second Rangers start, tested home goalkeeper Harrison Sharp.

Rangers doubled the lead following a Tavernier raid forward as he exchanged passes with Ramsey before Sweeney's challenge sent the full-back to the ground. Referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot amid Dundee protests that Sweeney was merely standing his ground. Tavernier struck high and confidently past Sharp.

The visitors were dominating and Ryan Kent's delivery was cleared off the line by Jordan McGhee.

Dundee, without manager Mark McGhee due to Covid, were dealt an injury blow when Ashcroft pulled up clutching his hamstring and Vontae Daley-Campbell was sent on.

However, they threatened before and after the break with Max Anderson dragging an effort wide and Danny Mullen seeing a volley deflected off target.

Rangers resumed their waves of pressure and Tavernier lashed a shot wide before setting up substitute Sakala for an effort blocked by the face of Sharp.

Substitute Kemar Roofe robbed Cammy Kerr and Sweeney to set up chances for Ramsey and Sakala, the first hacked clear by Sweeney and Sakala unable to keep his shot down. In between times, Roofe drew a save from Sharp.

Ramsey made way for youngster Charlie McCann after Kent had limped off to be replaced by Amad Diallo, a potential worry for Giovanni van Bronckhorst before Thursday's Europa League second leg with Red Star Belgrade.

Alex Lowry also came on, for Ryan Jack, and set up Sakala for a low shot across the boughs of Sharp, adding to his strikes in the previous rounds against Stirling Albion and Annan Athletic.

Man of the match - James Tavernier

James Tavernier scores a penalty
His penalty was disputed but there was no doubting the quality of the Rangers captain's performance

What they said

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk told Premier Sports: "The result is the result. Obviously disappointing because it's the cup. The early goal caused lots of problems. We're disappointed with the decision for the penalty.

"Rangers were always going to cause us problems. We perhaps didn't deal their problems well enough."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Premier Sports: "The important thing is to be in the semi-final. We were very focused. From the first minute, we had the drive to be in the semi-final, which was very important.

"We need to show our energy and drive to go all the way. It's been a while since we've won the cup. Ryan Kent's fine, I think he just had a bruise. He's okay."

What's next?

Rangers lead 3-0 going into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Thursday (17:45 GMT) before returning to Dens Park to face Dundee on league business next Sunday (12:00).

